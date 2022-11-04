This Week in Energy News: 8 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

DuPont Announces Termination of Intended Rogers Acquisition

The companies have been unable to obtain timely clearance from all the required regulators. DuPont is paying Rogers a termination fee of $162.5 million in accordance with the agreement.

Anuvia Plant Nutrients® Partners with PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad to Expand into Asia

This partnership aims to assist PCG's venture into the sustainable fertilizer segment and contribute to its overall goal to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. For Anuvia, it opens its technology to one of the world's largest agricultural markets.

Marathon Oil Announces Eagle Ford Acquisition

"This acquisition in the core of the Eagle Ford satisfies every element of our exacting acquisition criteria, uniquely striking the right balance between immediate cash flow accretion and future development opportunity," said chairman, president, and CEO Lee Tillman .

KBR Launches Ammonia 10,000 to Meet Future Sustainable Energy and Fertilizer Demands

Ammonia is increasingly viewed as a primary enabler of a renewable hydrogen energy economy. Global demand for clean ammonia is projected to grow exponentially based on anticipated use in power generation and marine transport, making larger production facilities increasingly attractive.

SB Energy Inks 942 MW PPA with Google to Power Data Center

SB Energy Global, LLC announced that Google will purchase approximately seventy-five percent of the renewable energy produced by four of its solar projects under development.

Green Hydrogen Coalition Announces HyBuild™ Carolinas, an Initiative to Accelerate an Inclusive Clean Energy Transition in North and South Carolina

This effort will catalyze momentum to achieve mass-scale, low-cost, delivered green hydrogen in North and South Carolina , driving multi-sectoral decarbonization and local economic development.

COP27 and Seven Themes to Watch - An Analysis by S&P Global Commodity Insights

Dan Klein , head of future energy pathways, S&P Global Commodity Insights, said, "Clearly, the first and most pressing question for COP27 centers around what is actually possible in terms of unity and cohesion where chasms are opening due to recession and uneven wealth factors and geopolitics."

Panasonic Energy Breaks Ground on EV Battery Factory in Kansas

The project will drive significant economic activity and opportunities for the local Kansas economy making the state a key player in the domestic electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Read more of the latest energy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenergy on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-energy-news-8-stories-you-need-to-see-301668752.html

SOURCE PR Newswire