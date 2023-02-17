This Week in Energy News: 8 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including bp's $1.3B travel center acquisition and a study to build a pipeline on the Moon.

ExxonMobil to Deploy Honeywell Carbon Capture Technology

Honeywell UOP's carbon capture technology will be integrated into the design of ExxonMobil's low-carbon hydrogen production facility and enable it to capture more than 98 percent of associated CO 2 emissions. The captured CO 2 is expected to be sequestered and permanently stored by ExxonMobil.

bp leans into convenience and mobility across US, agrees to purchase leading travel center operator, TravelCenters of America

TA's strategically-located network of highway sites complements bp's existing predominantly off-highway convenience and mobility business, enabling TA and bp to offer fleets a seamless nationwide service. In addition, bp's global scale and reach will, over time, bring advantages in fuel and biofuel supply as well as convenience offers for consumers.

Lunar Resources and Wood Selected by NASA to Study Building a Pipeline on the Moon

This award funds a feasibility study for the Lunar South Pole Oxygen Pipeline (LSPoP), a pipeline at the South Pole of the Moon to transport gaseous oxygen from an extraction site to a proposed future Lunar base.

Shell starts production at Vito in US Gulf of Mexico

With an estimated peak production of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Vito is the company's first deep-water platform in the Gulf of Mexico to employ a simplified, cost-efficient host design.

PG&E and Angel Island Ferry Partner to Launch California's First Zero-Emission, Electric Short-Run Ferry

"This partnership marks a significant expansion of our resources beyond land-based electric vehicles, and it demonstrates how we deliver for our hometowns and in support of California's clean energy goals," said Lydia Krefta , PG&E's Director for Clean Energy Transportation.

HEVO to Collaborate with Stellantis on Wireless EV Charging

Wireless charging is designed to increase simplicity and safety, while removing operational friction associated with cord management. HEVO's award-winning technology is up to 95% efficient (grid-to-battery) and is compliant with SAE and UL wireless charging standards.

Drilling Tools International, a Leading Oilfield Services Company, to List on Nasdaq through Business Combination with ROC Energy Acquisition Corp.

DTI's success is supported by its ability to meet its customer demand with operations from 22 locations in North America , Europe and the Middle East ; with over 65,000 tools in its fleet including drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, and tubing.

RoyPow Debuts All-in-One Residential Energy Storage System at Intersolar North America 2023 The RoyPow all-in-one residential energy storage system - the SUN Series - provides a one-stop solution for home solar energy storage backup protection. This integrated, compact system requires minimal space and ensures easy installation with versatile mounting options for both indoor and outdoor environments.

