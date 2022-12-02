This Week in Energy News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

United Airlines Invests in Battery-Maker Natron Energy With Eye Toward Further Electrifying Ground Operations

United has made substantial investments in companies developing technology to reduce aircraft emissions, but Natron is the first that has the potential to reduce the greenhouse gas footprint from United's ground operations.

Leading Biomethane Producer Nature Energy Biogas to be Acquired By Shell Nature Energy owns and operates 14 industrial scale biomethane plants and an international development pipeline of about 30 plants across Europe and North America . The Company applies a design-build-own-operate model to all its projects.

Landis+Gyr to Launch Smart Water Meter and Showcase Latest Grid Edge and EV Charging Solutions at Enlit Europe

The Company will highlight its new portfolio of recyclable smart ultrasonic water meters, applications and hardware for e-mobility and solutions aimed at maintaining resilience and decarbonizing the grid.

Commercial Operation Commences at National Grid Renewables' Noble Solar & Storage Project

Noble is projected to avoid 450,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually during operation and is estimated to produce $26 million in new tax revenue throughout the first 20 years of operation.

Carbon Reform's Modular Carbon Removal Technology Captures $3MM Seed Round

Amy Duffuor, General Partner at Azolla Ventures and member of Carbon Reform's Board of Directors, said, "Carbon Reform's modular carbon capture system is a gamechanger. It retrofits into existing HVAC infrastructure to scrub CO2 from air, allowing carbon capture and sequestration in one device, alongside energy savings and indoor air quality improvement."

Enbridge and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures to Explore the Development of a CO2 Pipeline Transportation and Sequestration Hub near Corpus Christi, Texas

Colin Gruending , Enbridge Executive Vice President and President, Liquids Pipelines, said, "This is a unique opportunity for two organizations to pair complementary skill sets in a way that decarbonizes our own facilities and provides a platform for our industrial neighbors who are also seeking to reduce their emissions."

Schneider Electric Unveils Growing Portfolio for Grid and Energy Industry Stakeholders Striving for Clean and Secure Energy

The latest additions to Schneider Electric's market-leading offerings are aimed at small, medium and large utilities, as well as energy players on the generation and demand sides of the grid.

Southwest Gas Introduces Move2Zero Offset Program for Nevada Customers

The Move2Zero Program provides eligible Nevada customers with the opportunity to offset greenhouse gas emissions generated from their natural gas usage while continuing to enjoy the benefits of natural gas.

Phoenix Hydrogen Hub LLC Project Invited into Phase II of U.S. Department of Energy $1.3 Billion Loan Application Process

The application for a loan guarantee under the Innovative Clean Energy projects solicitation could amount to up to $1.3 billion for a renewable electrolytic hydrogen production facility that could produce up to 150 metric-tons of hydrogen per day.

Read more of the latest energy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenergy on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-energy-news-9-stories-you-need-to-see-301692023.html

SOURCE PR Newswire