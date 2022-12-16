This Week in Energy News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire

Bad energy habits are sweeping the world

A new survey of 6,000 homeowners and renters from across the globe has revealed that nearly 9 in 10 (89%) respondents globally ignore what's best when it comes to energy efficiency in the home, despite 80% of those surveyed knowing how to use their household appliances in an energy efficient way.

Breakthrough Energy Ventures leads $12M seed investment in ArkeaBio to develop and commercialize technology reducing on-farm methane emissions

ArkeaBio is developing an innovative vaccine to drastically reduce methane emissions from ruminant animals (including cattle, sheep, and goats) and expects ruminant vaccinations to be one of the most scalable and cost-effective solutions to rapidly decarbonize global meat and dairy production.

Panasonic Energy and Lucid Group Announce Agreement to Supply Lithium-Ion Batteries for Lucid Air Luxury EVs

Peter Rawlinson , Lucid's CEO and CTO, said, "This agreement will help us meet the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries as we continue to ramp production of the full Lucid Air line-up in 2023 and expect to begin production of our Gravity SUV in 2024."

Schneider Electric's Wiser Home Energy Management App Named 2023 CES Innovation Award Honoree

The Wiser App from Schneider Electric makes it simple for homeowners to monitor and manage their energy use, predict spending and set budgets to reduce their bills, and prepare for a more sustainable future – all in just a few quick taps.

Koch Engineered Solutions and Percepto Offer Customers AI-Powered Technology for Emissions Monitoring and Reduction

The only drone-in-a-box solution with an integrated optical gas imaging camera, Percepto Air Max OGI enables operators to save time and resources by conducting remote high-frequency, high-quality visual and thermal inspections that can detect failures and visible leaks with AI-powered change detection.

Stellantis Partners With DTE Energy to Add 400 Megawatts of New Solar Projects in Michigan Through DTE's MIGreenPower Program

The clean energy commitment is the second largest renewable energy purchase ever made in the U.S. from a utility and will avoid more than 670,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Albemarle Announces North Carolina Technology Park for Advanced Lithium Technology

The company anticipates that innovations from the new site will enhance lithium recovery, improve production methods, and introduce new forms of lithium to enable breakthrough levels of battery performance.

Jackery to Showcase New Models at CES 2023

Widely recognized as a rising star in the tech sector, Jackery is set to showcase its latest solar generator products that fall under the popular lineup of Jackery's high-end Pro family at the expo.

CNX Unveils Appalachia-Focused Vision for the Future

"Appalachia can be the launchpad to a more efficient and sustainable future catalyzed by lower carbon intensity natural gas. This proud region and its people should be the solution to deliver reliable and affordable energy – our region's abundant energy resources can and must be used more effectively to prioritize the improvement of the human condition, the environment, the nation, and the world," said CNX President and CEO Nick DeIuliis .

