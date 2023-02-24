This Week in Energy News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including plans for EV charging at Subway and a battery recycling plant in Arizona.

Subway Enhances Guest Experience with Plans to Add Electric Vehicle Charging Oasis Parks

Through the partnership, the brands envision a more seamless experience for EV drivers with the installation of Subway Oasis charging parks at select locations—charging canopies with multiple ports, picnic tables, Wi-Fi, restrooms, green space and even playgrounds.

Ecobat to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Arizona

The new facility in Casa Grande, Arizona , will initially produce 10,000 estimated tons of recycled material per year, with plans to expand capacity to satisfy the increasing need to recycle lithium-ion batteries.

KBR Launches Sustainable Aviation Fuel Technology in Alliance with Swedish Biofuels In addition to processing ethanol, this technology can also convert carbon dioxide and synthesis gas to SAF, thereby expanding opportunities for KBR's clients to utilize captured carbon toward a cleaner, greener future.

bp invests in future talent with HBCU Fellowship Program bp is investing $4.05 million in three historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) to provide students with scholarship funding, exposure to the energy industry, and career development experience.

United Rallies Businesses and Consumers with New, First-of-its-Kind $100+ Million Sustainable Flight Fund

The investment vehicle supports start-ups focused on the reduction of carbon emissions in aviation through sustainable aviation fuel research, technology, and production.

Technology Company That Changes The Way The World Gets Electricity To Be On Display For The First Time At PowerGen In Florida February 21st Through The 23rd

Since 2015, the highly focused team invested over $50 million dollars to quietly develop a unique energy system that uses highly efficient photon collection (similar to solar energy), that is first stored in a permanent magnet assisted flywheel system called a Photon Engine. The electrical energy is then conditioned and stored in a series of iron-air batteries.

Sinopec Launches the World's Largest Green Hydrogen-Coal Chemical Project in Inner Mongolia The Project will utilize the rich solar and wind energy resources in the Erdos region to produce green hydrogen directly, projecting to reach an annual production capacity of 30,000 tons of green hydrogen and 240,000 tons of green oxygen.

Duke Energy to mobilize first-of-its-kind microgrid-integrated fleet electrification center The fleet electrification center at Duke Energy's Mount Holly Microgrid Center will provide a commercial-grade charging experience for fleet customers evaluating or launching electrification strategies – reinforcing reliability, clean power and optimization by integrating with solar, storage and microgrid controls software applications.

Thousand Trails Wilderness Lakes Campground Goes Solar with Renewable Energy Initiative

The entire solar project is a 1,469 kilowatt solar system and is expected to produce roughly 2.4 million kilowatt hours of green energy per year. The solar panels are part of Thousand Trails' continuing efforts to increase renewable energy and will produce enough energy to facilitate about 50% of the total energy used across the campground which has more than 500 sites.

