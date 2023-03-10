This Week in Energy News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a reactor in Georgia reaching criticality.

bp Expands Natural Gas Certification to 100% of its U.S. Onshore Upstream Operations

The certification, completed in March 2023 , gives bpx energy a more granular understanding of its methane intensity and source emissions, which enables ongoing and additional methane emissions reduction.

Vogtle Unit 3 reaches initial criticality A reactor achieves criticality when the nuclear fission reaction becomes self-sustaining. Achieving initial criticality is necessary to continue the startup of the Unit in order to generate sufficient heat for the production of electricity.

Vistra to Create "Vistra Vision," a Leading Zero-Carbon Generation and Retail Platform, Through the Acquisition of Energy Harbor

This combination creates a leading integrated retail electricity and zero-carbon generation company with the second-largest competitive nuclear fleet in the country, along with a growing renewables and energy storage portfolio.

Honda's Zero Emission Stationary Fuel Cell Provides Back Up Power to a Data Center

The demonstration stationary fuel cell unit has a capacity of approximately 500 kW and reuses the fuel cell systems of previously leased Honda Clarity Fuel Cell vehicles, with a design that allows the output to increase every 250 kW packaged with four fuel cells.

Tredence Launches Energy.AI

Tredence's Energy.AI solution offers a comprehensive suite of tools to help businesses streamline processes, minimize emissions, optimize consumption, and successfully attain their sustainability objectives.

Cross Country Infrastructure Services Leads Innovation in Renewable Energy Construction Markets with Groundbreaking Construction Equipment

The Cross Country ALLU Blue Transformer Series (TS) Padding Buckets are used to process materials on site, to specification. The unique design of the buckets allows for increased productivity, reducing the amount of time needed for material processing.

Bayou Bend Expands Carbon Capture Project to Onshore Southeast Texas The total acreage holds a gross storage capacity of more than one billion metric tons, positioning Bayou Bend to be a leading carbon transportation and storage solution for industrial emitters located in the Houston Ship Channel and Beaumont / Port Arthur region, one of the largest industrial corridors in the country.

Ideanomics subsidiary US Hybrid, Mi-Jack to develop hydrogen powered rubber tire gantry crane

US Hybrid is managing all procurement, engineering and design work relating to the hydrogen propulsion kit.

H2Pro and Sumitomo Corporation to partner on high efficiency production of green hydrogen and green ammonia

Green hydrogen, which does not emit carbon dioxide when utilized, is becoming widely accepted as a critical tool for achieving net zero. Integrating green hydrogen into hard-to-abate sectors like steel, ammonia, refineries, heavy transport and aviation is crucial.

