This Week in Energy News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a robot to help with solar installation and hydrogen refueling for Hyundai's electric trucks.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

FirstElement Fuel partners with Hyundai Motor on hydrogen refueling of class 8 fuel cell electric trucks, driving over 25K miles with zero emissions

FirstElement is unique in offering the largest network of hydrogen stations in the world that are supplied by Liquid Hydrogen instead of gaseous. Liquid hydrogen distribution and storage is far more efficient, enabling the large quantities of hydrogen required to efficiently fuel Class 8 Fuel Cell Electric trucks.

Built Robotics Launches Piling Robot to Accelerate Solar Energy Transition

With the RPD 35, utility-scale solar foundations can be constructed up to five times faster than with traditional means and methods, bringing the nation closer to net zero energy.

Univar Solutions to be Acquired by Apollo Funds for $8.1 Billion The agreement provides that Univar Solutions shareholders will receive $36.15 per share in cash, which represents a 20.6% premium to the Company's undisturbed closing stock price on November 22, 2022 .

Shell takes investment decision at Dover in US Gulf of Mexico

Dover is expected to start production in late 2024-early 2025 and produce up to 21,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) at peak rates.

Montavista launches a new line of Lithium Metal Battery products, increasing flight time of a commercial drone by 60～80 %

In recent flight tests conducted by several drone developers, the commercial drones equipped with Montavista's new METARY® P series product have demonstrated 60 ~ 80 % longer flight time in comparison with that using a commercial lithium ion battery (LIB).

E Source launches Mobility practice to help utilities take charge of clean transportation

The new practice provides the information resources, data solutions, and industry expertise that utilities need to help them plan, execute, and scale their transportation electrification programs and investments.

LyondellBasell Commissions World's Largest PO/TBA Unit

These new assets on the U.S. Gulf Coast have an annual capacity of 470 thousand metric tons of propylene oxide (PO) and one million metric tons of tertiary butyl alcohol (TBA) and its derivatives.

Generac Introduces the GS100 Solar Panel for Off-Grid Charging of the Company's Portable Battery Stations

The 100W GS100 Solar Panel is the Company's first fully portable solar + battery solution, designed to efficiently harness the power of the sun to directly DC charge the Company's Portable Power Stations and provide long-term off-grid use capability.

Aquatech Awarded Contract for Lithium Refining Process at Lithium Americas Thacker Pass Project in Nevada, USA

Aquatech has state-of-the-art process development, validation and testing capabilities, supporting the optimization and long-term sustainability of lithium production to ensure the lowest carbon and water footprint resulting in minimal environmental impact.

Read more of the latest energy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenergy on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for SilverCrest Metals Inc. and Adams Resources.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-energy-news-9-stories-you-need-to-see-301774554.html

SOURCE PR Newswire