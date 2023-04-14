This Week in Energy News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Chipotle's new responsible restaurant design and GM's investment in EnergyX.

GM Leads $50 Million Funding Round in EnergyX to Unlock U.S.-Based Lithium Supply for Rapidly Scaling EV Production

EnergyX's direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology portfolio can make lithium metal directly from brine and potentially in anode-ready form for EV batteries, which enables more cost-effective and sustainable lithium recovery to unlock a vast lithium supply chain in North America that may otherwise be unviable.

Aderis Energy Announces the Launch of SunSpector: An Intelligent Weather Station with Advanced Data Logging and Energy Simulation Capabilities Colton Ward, Head of Business Development at Aderis Energy, said, "Our team has worked diligently to create a weather station that provides unparalleled data collection and analysis capabilities. With SunSpector, our customers can optimize their renewable energy systems and increase their return on investment."

BLUETTI Launches EP900 & B500 Home Battery System in the US to Hit a Milestone in Reaching Power Self-Sufficiency

Homeowners can simply integrate EP900 into the grid as an emergency backup power to get through blackouts, or combine EP900 with existing roof panels as a solar power storage system to reserve the surplus energy for night hours and even sell it back to the grid to make money.

Chipotle Pilots New Responsible Restaurant Design Alongside Sustainability Campaign

The design is all electric, aims to maximize energy efficiency, and utilizes 100% renewable energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from energy used by the restaurants.

bp starts oil production at Argos platform in the Gulf of Mexico

With a gross production capacity of up to 140,000 barrels of oil per day, Argos is bp's fifth platform in the Gulf of Mexico and the first new bp-operated production facility in the region since 2008. The semi-submersible platform ultimately will increase bp's gross operated production capacity in the Gulf of Mexico by an estimated 20%.

Toyota North America on Path to Achieve 100% Renewable Energy for Michigan Operations Through DTE Energy's MIGreenPower Program

Toyota's participation puts all of TMNA's Research and Development operations in Michigan on a path to attribute 100% of their electricity use to renewable energy projects starting in 2026. This includes the company's R&D Headquarters in Ann Arbor along with six other facilities across Washtenaw County .

2023 Restaurant Resilience Grants Soon to be Available for Central and Southern California Independent Restaurants

The Fund will open April 15 to May 7 , making $5,000 grants available to 177 restaurants in SoCalGas' service area. The grants will go towards technology adoption, equipment upgrades, employee onboarding and retention, or unforeseen hardships.

Longroad Energy's 108 MWdc Foxhound Solar Project to be Acquired by Dominion Energy

Foxhound, located in Halifax County, Virginia , has reached full notice to proceed and has begun construction. The project has been in development for six years and will produce enough clean energy to power more than 17,000 homes.

ABB E-mobility earns EPA's ENERGY STAR® certification for DC fast chargers This listing assures EV infrastructure site owners and operators that their charging equipment will meet ENERGY STAR program requirements – from public to fleet charging needs – in a wide range of power options.

