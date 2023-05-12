This Week in Energy News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Honeywell's new SAF technology and tips to avoid utility scams.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces plan to become the leading 100% renewables pure-play investment opportunity

To execute on this vision, NextEra Energy Partners will focus on its core strengths, eliminate a significant amount of near-term convertible equity portfolio financing obligations, reduce equity needs and simplify and recapitalize the business.

Honeywell Introduces UOP eFining™ Technology for New Class of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Honeywell's UOP eFining is a methanol to jet fuel (MTJ) processing technology that can convert eMethanol to eSAF reliably and at scale. The technology is efficient, resulting in high-yield eSAF production at a lower cost relative to comparable technologies.

Dow's Seadrift, Texas location selected for X-energy advanced SMR nuclear project to deliver safe, reliable, zero carbon emissions power and steam production

The project is expected to reduce the Seadrift site's emissions by approximately 440,000 MT CO2e/year. Dow and X-energy will now prepare and submit a Construction Permit application to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC"), an important milestone to bringing the project to fruition.

KEEPING CUSTOMERS SAFE: PG&E Wants to Help Customers Recognize Utility Scams and Avoid Falling Victim

During 2022, PG&E received nearly 23,000 reports from customers who were targeted by scammers impersonating the company, and customers lost approximately $946,000 in fraudulent payments.

WAVR Prototypes Consumer-Sized Wave Energy Converter

The technology transforms the energy naturally produced by ocean waves into electricity. The prototype is a consumer-size unit, but the technology is expandable to larger applications. The design also allows for easy integration with other renewable energy technologies.

Allkem and Livent to Create a Leading Global Integrated Lithium Chemicals Producer

The Transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar year 2023, and upon closing of the all-stock merger of equals, Allkem shareholders will own approximately 56% and Livent shareholders will own approximately 44% of NewCo4.

SolarReviews releases the results of its 2022 Solar Industry Survey

"This survey provides essential data about how the industry has dealt with the unique challenges of 2022, from supply chain issues to a shortage of trained workers—whilst companies prepare to grow in response to the Inflation Reduction Act," said Andrew Sendy , president of SolarReviews.

NextGrid Alliance Reaches 100 Member Milestone; National Grid Partners Announces Newest Investments

"The climate challenge is too big for any one company to solve. Utilities around the world are realizing significant value by sharing strategies and becoming co-innovators with startup leaders to scale technology across the energy ecosystem," said Lisa Lambert , chief technology and innovation officer at National Grid and founder and president of National Grid Partners.

Pivot Energy Closes $200 Million Financing Facility for a 100 MW Multi-State Portfolio of Distributed Solar Projects

The community solar subscribers in this portfolio include commercial clients including municipalities, healthcare facilities, food service, and retail; residential customers; and approximately 8,000 low-to-moderate income (LMI) households.

