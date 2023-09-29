This Week in Energy News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including bp's solar project in Texas.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

bp begins construction on new Texas solar project

Located near the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV) complex, Peacock will supply power directly to the facility. Once complete, the installation will generate enough renewable energy annually to power the equivalent of 34,000 homes.

Nucor and Helion to Develop Historic 500 MW Fusion Power Plant

Nucor is making a direct investment of $35 million in Helion to accelerate fusion deployment in the United States . This is the first fusion energy agreement of this scale in the world and will pave the way for decarbonizing the entire industrial sector.

DuPont Introduces First Ion Exchange Resin for Green Hydrogen Production

Green hydrogen, which is produced from water by renewable energy-powered electrolysis, can play several major roles in the energy transformation—contributing to the decarbonization of transportation, heat and energy, and as greener feedstock.

Construction Underway on Huntsman's 30-Ton Pilot Plant for MIRALON® Carbon Nanotube Materials

The manufacturing process produces clean hydrogen as a by-product, with little to no CO2 emissions. This can play an exciting role in energy transition by minimizing the carbon footprint of many industries, explained John Fraser , Commercial Director for MIRALON® technology and materials.

ONEOK Announces Completion of Magellan Midstream Partners Acquisition

The acquisition creates a more diversified North American midstream infrastructure company focused on delivering essential energy products and services to its customers, and continued strong returns to investors.

American Battery Technology Company Receives Contract from US DOE for $20M Project to Accelerate Commercialization of Next-Generation Advanced Battery Recycling Technologies

ABTC and its partners intend to validate, test, and deploy three new first-of-kind disruptive advanced separation and processing technologies to further enhance the economic competitiveness, reduce environmental impact, and re-integrate an even greater percentage of the constituent components to the domestic battery manufacturing market.

Ghana launches USD 550 billion Energy Transition and Investment Plan for achieving net-zero emissions, creating 400,000 jobs by 2060

The plan details a credible pathway for how Ghana can achieve net-zero energy-related carbon emissions by 2060 through the deployment of low-carbon solutions across key sectors of its economy, including oil and gas, industry, transport, cooking, and power.

SK ecoplant and Ascend Elements to Build New Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Facility in Southwest Kentucky

The 100,000-square-foot EV battery recycling facility will disassemble and shred approximately 24,000 metric tons of used EV batteries and gigafactory scrap per year – or approximately 56,000 EV batteries per year.

RE+ 2023: The Largest Clean Energy Event in North America attracts 40K attendees

RE+ 2023 hosted its largest expo hall ever, featuring Tesla, QCells North America, Sungrow, Panasonic, SPAN, Baja Carports, Anza, Rosendin Electric, Scheider Electric, Nel Hydrogen, Carhartt Company Gear, and over 1,350 more in attendance.

Read more of the latest energy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenergy on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-energy-news-9-stories-you-need-to-see-301942402.html

SOURCE PR Newswire