This Week in Entertainment News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including TIME's Women of the Year and Sinclair's new metaverse community.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the entertainment and media industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Time Reveals 2023 Women of the Year List of Extraordinary Leaders Working Toward a More Equal World

"The 12 women featured on this year's list come from across the globe and have made significant impact in their respective communities and fields, from activism and government to sports and the arts. Many of them have faced immense challenges that inspired them to push for change," write TIME Executive Editor Naina Bajekal and Senior Editor Lucy Feldman .

Sinclair Broadcast Group Teams with Deloitte to Launch New Virtual Community in the Metaverse

The community is poised to redefine sports viewership and experiences through the metaverse. It builds on the new ways fans are consuming sports-related content, as well as the desire from fans for more immersive content and greater engagement with teams.

Academy Award-Winning Actress Meryl Streep to Narrate "Big Tree" Audiobook A love letter to the natural world with over 300 pages of Selznick's iconic graphite illustrations, Big Tree is an epic adventure and a breathtaking visual journey through time, nature and love that will thrill the whole family.

Angela Bassett , Ke Huy Quan , Cara Delevingne, Li Jun Li , Hannah Einbinder , and Katherine Waterston Shine in De Beers at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Key Huy Quan shined in a striking brooch from The Alchemist of Light high jewelry collection featuring a 2.70 carat oval fancy grey central diamond set in striking blue aluminium as he made history as the first Asian male to win a SAG award in film for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood Celebrates Legacy of Black Comedians Actors/comics Cedric the Entertainer and Deon Cole are among those being recognized for breaking barriers in Hollywood .

Cinedigm Acquires Leading Faith & Family Streaming Media Properties Dove.org and Christian Cinema from Giving Company

These two well-known brands will be combined with Cinedigm's existing streaming service the Dove Channel, providing a single-stop solution for faith and family entertainment across subscription, advertising, commerce, editorial and podcasts.

Hard Rock Heals Foundation Teams Up with Jordin Sparks and Women Who Rock to "Rock Women's Health" All March Long

Hard Rock Cafes around the world will mark the month-long occasion with a series of iconic performances, limited-edition merchandise and special food & beverage items, benefitting the nation's largest research institute dedicated to women's health, Magee-Womens Research Institute & Foundation.

2023 Voicey Awards Reveal the Best Voice Actors of the Year

David Ciccarelli, CEO and Founder of Voices, said, "We know how much work it takes to succeed as a voice actor. The Voicey Awards is one of the ways we show appreciation for the dedication and skill of some of our top talent on the platform."

Women in Entertainment Launches In Her Words, A New Podcast Hosted By Co-Founders Renee Rossi and Gretchen McCourt

The podcast will cover topics from lessons learned along the way to the pivots and changes people made in the course of their journey, creative processes for choosing specific shows and characters, and how to harness creativity in a way that is inspiring and impactful.

Roobet Announces Partnership with Entertainment Legend Snoop Dogg

"These guys are doing something different. This partnership just feels natural, and we're going to blaze a trail for the future of online entertainment," said Snoop Dogg.

Read more of the latest entertainment-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtertainment on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Comscore.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-entertainment-news-10-stories-you-need-to-see-301761578.html

SOURCE PR Newswire