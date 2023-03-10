This Week in Entertainment News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including voices of a new "Ninja Turtles" film and a new Peppa Pig theme park.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the entertainment and media industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Seth Rogen Reveals Voice Cast of Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies and Point Grey Productions' CG-Animated Theatrical Film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"

Rose Byrne , John Cena , Jackie Chan , Ice Cube, Post Malone, Seth Rogen , Paul Rudd and Maya Rudolph to voice globally iconic characters in original film debuting in theaters August 4, 2023 .

SoundExchange Returns to Austin for SXSW Music Showcase, Conference Panels & More Back like they never left, the SoundExchange team is ready to connect artists with fans, share innovative ways tech is pushing the music industry forward, and enjoy a bevy of live music in Austin .

Hard Rock International Teams Up with Lionsgate's John Wick : Chapter 4 to Bring Exclusive Experiences and Surprises to Fans of the Franchise Worldwide

Guests will get a glimpse into John Wick's lavish underworld with immersive pop-up experiences, culinary innovations, and special events with the global theatrical release on March 24 .

Mexican TV audiences back AI dubbing over subtitles

A YouGov poll of 1,002 Mexican adults found that more than half (58%) preferred watching content localized with AI dubbing over a subtitled equivalent, with the strongest preference displayed by those who watch the least foreign language TV.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 Highlights and Winners

The awards featured a show-stopping opening performance by Bebe Rexha ; special honors given to Adam Sandler and Transformers' Optimus Prime ; exclusive teaser clips from highly anticipated feature films; appearances from today's top stars; and exciting surprises revealing fans' favorite TV shows, movies, music and more.

Wondershare Filmora offers free download on select effects packs as part of their "Share the Spotlight" Campaign that empowers Black Creators

Be it a community member, an artist, a designer, a local business owner, a filmmaker of any stripe, an influencer or anyone who comes to mind when you think of Black talent, Wondershare wants to shine a spotlight on these stories so that the world can see them.

North America's Second Peppa Pig Theme Park to Open in North Texas in 2024

This all-new standalone theme park located in North Richland Hills will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and shows, all based on instantly recognizable locations from the globally popular brand.

Countdown to the Relaunch of Rush's 'Signals' The Canadian rock legends will commemorate the 40th anniversary of this classic album with expanded reissues on April 28 th.

International Superstar and Business Mogul Flo Rida Embarks Upon a New Journey with his new company JettSet1 Enterprises

JettSet1 is an enterprise with vast interests and partnerships across various industries spanning from biotech, health & wellness, and beverage to real estate development, film, and television, just to name a few. Moreover, JettSet1 is slated to announce and launch a myriad of cutting-edge technologies and products later this year.

"All Who Dare" Documentary About Experiential High School Established by Honda to be Screened at SXSW EDU 2023

"We hope 'All Who Dare' gives viewers a sense of the individual struggles and challenges faced by young people across the country and highlights the transformational role of an outdoor educational experience," said Megan Rebeiro , Head of Eagle Rock School.

