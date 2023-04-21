This Week in Entertainment News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including TIME's CO2 Earth Awards and a new content deal between Fox Television and Amazon.

Hard Rock International Kicks Off Janet Jackson's "Together Again" Tour and Partners with Julien's Auctions and Janet to Present a Special Collection

On display at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City include a dazzling collection of Jackson's famous costumes worn in her iconic music videos, record-breaking world tours and acclaimed live television performances, as well as select custom-made pieces from her personal wardrobe and beloved home furnishings.

Fox Television Stations and Amazon Announce New Content Distribution Deal

Effective immediately, FTS will provide seventeen 24/7 local, free, ad-supported television (FAST) channels, one from each market covered by the FOX Television Stations, through the Amazon News app on Fire TV and Alexa on Echo Show devices.

TIME Announces the TIME CO2 Earth Awards

The new editorial franchise and event extension recognizes individuals from a range of disciplines who are influencing the future of the planet through their leadership on sustainability and climate.

Baby Shark and Sesame Street Team Up for New Music Video, Adding a Fun Twist to a Familiar Tune

In addition to the music video, The Pinkfong Company and Sesame Workshop are curating a special Earth Day-themed YouTube playlist filled with catchy songs and engaging stories.

Vanity Fair® Lingerie Partners with Comedian Leanne Morgan to Support Women with a $25,000 Award Program

Inspired by Morgan's message for women to get started on whatever makes them happy, Vanity Fair® Lingerie created the "Vanity Fair® Lingerie Support Award," designed to give five women a jumpstart on pursuing their passions by providing each with a $5,000 cash award.

Celebrating 100 Years of Herman Miller

Herman Miller unveils a specially curated exhibit and limited-edition poster reprint celebrating its rich graphic design history in its Milan showroom in the Brera Design District during Salone del Mobile.

Zach Bryan Confirmed to Perform at the Inaugural Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest in Fort Worth

The country singer-songwriter will perform on Friday, October 20 in what is anticipated to bring in an attendance of 30,000 to 60,000 fans each day throughout the four-day weekend.

Elixir Games and Square Enix Partner to Boost Web3 Gaming

The partnership will allow millions of gamers to explore quality web3 games through a platform that hides web3 technology under the hood and offers a simple seamless experience to the traditional gamer.

Stability AI Partners with Iconic Artist Peter Gabriel to Launch Series of AI Animation Challenges titled #DiffuseTogether

The contest invites participants to submit one animated AI-generated video inspired by and set to the music of Peter Gabriel . The videos will incorporate Stability AI's technology through Stable Diffusion, its industry-leading open source suite of imaging models, as well applications like DreamStudio (photorealistic imaging), Stability for Blender (3D) and AnimAI (animation).

Nickelodeon to Air Gabby's Dollhouse, Marking Linear Debut for Hit Preschool Series from DreamWorks Animation

The hybrid live-action and animated series follows the super fun adventures of Gabby, as she unboxes a brand-new surprise in every episode before jumping into a fantastical world full of adorable cat characters that live inside her magical dollhouse.

