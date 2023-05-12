This Week in Entertainment News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the Jonas Brothers' collab with Candy Crush Saga.

Candy Crush Saga and Jonas Brothers team up to drop exclusive tracks in the mobile game 24-hours before anticipated "The Album" release

Jonas Brothers are heading to the Candy Kingdom for a special in-game takeover where players can interact with the "Candified" stars and stream exclusive music in-game, before listening to it anywhere else.

Victoria's Secret reimagines their iconic Fashion Show with a new generation of women from around the world

Presented as a feature length film, it will unite fashion, film, art, and culture featuring dynamic global creatives, top supermodels, musical talent and more.

IMAX Rockets to Biggest Global Opening of 2023 with $25 Million Debut of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Our record-breaking box office momentum in 2023 is carrying into a summer blockbuster season loaded with ambitious, IMAX-friendly cinematic experiences — yet another great sign for our performance this year," said Rich Gelfond , CEO of IMAX.

Announcing the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts

Clive Chang, President of YoungArts, said, "The 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts represent the next generation of storytellers and changemakers in our country, exemplifying both academic excellence and artistic ingenuity spanning the visual, literary, and performing arts."

Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, Pink Floyd Top 2023's List of the 50 Most Loved Bands

Steve Newman , RockMerch Social Media/PR Department, said, "This year's list has a lot of diversity that spans multiple genres from AC/DC to Bob Marley and Fleetwood Mac to Blondie."

International Artist Bruce Munro to debut "Field of Light" public artwork on Manhattan's East Side at site of proposed Freedom Plaza Project

Scheduled to open in Fall 2023 and remain in place for 12 months, Field of Light will transform this six-acre site into a welcoming art installation for members of the community and all New Yorkers, as well as present meaningful opportunities for engagement and educational programming.

Banda MS Presents ¿Cuáles Fronteras? with the Special Collaboration of Ice Cube

Set to revolutionize the music industry across México, the United States , and around the world, the single brings together two great musical artists who merge their distinct styles, cultures, and personalities to create a knock-out hit that addresses social issues.

Verse Orlando Opens in Lake Nona on Memorial Day Weekend Verse Orlando launches with four Mixed-Reality experiences and hours of jaw-dropping interactive visuals in what fans describe as: "Playing in a dreamscape video game."

Artmarket.com: Artprice to introduce its own AI for the art market - Intuitive Artmarket®

Artprice by Artmarket's deployment of algorithmic AI via its proprietary Intuitive Artmarket® is a tool that can generate highly relevant and personalized recommendations, allowing users to go infinitely further in their discovery of art and the art market.

Visit West Hollywood Announces Lineup of Talented Tastemakers for Season Two of "Creators of West Hollywood" Series

The campaign features a new lineup of successful and uncommon individuals, each representing the best of West Hollywood in dining, nightlife, design, music, hospitality, fitness and shopping.

