This Week in Entertainment News: 10 Stories You Need to See

Mark Thompson Named Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide

The former director-general of the BBC and president and CEO of The New York Times Company will take the helm of the premiere global news organization.

Chuck E. Cheese to Give Away 500 Kid's Birthday Parties During First-Ever 'Big Day of Birthdays'

Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays will be held at Fun Centers across the U.S. and Canada on Thursday, Sept. 7 , from 6–7:30 p.m. with free entry. During the event, every location will hold a live giveaway drawing to award one lucky winner a free Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package for up to 10 kids.

Cineverse Launches the Maverick Black Cinema VOD Channel

The global channel is joining the Cineverse family of channels with an initial line-up of 100+ films and TV series including content from genres such as action, drama, romance, comedy, thriller and more. In keeping with Cineverse's commitment to offering consumers high-quality content and depth of choice, additional titles will be added in the coming months.

John Wick : Chapter 4 and All Quiet on the Western Front are Motion Picture Winners at the 10th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards

The LMGI Awards spotlight international features, television and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations set the tone, enrich the character and enhance the narrative.

Moose Toys Unleashes Beast Lab; Reinvigorates Action Figure Category with First-of-its-Kind Experiment-Based Playset

From start to finish, this first-of-its-kind interactive playset engages kids in an experiment-based process as they create their own beast: a jaw-some shark-inspired electronic action figure to save the world.

Toothless from 'How to Train Your Dragon' Soars into Lowe's this Halloween

The inflatable stands 6-feet tall and is nearly 7-feet wide, making it an eye-catching addition to your festive display. With his curious green eyes and red tail fin, Toothless sits with wings spread wide, ready to take flight! A happy orange Jack-O-Lantern sits at the iconic dragon's feet.

The All-New 2024 Toyota Tacoma Makes Big Screen Debut in "Blue Beetle"

The action-packed movie, filled with heart and humor, features multiple generations of Tacoma as Jaime Reyes is forever changed when an ancient piece of alien technology, the Scarab, transforms the college grad into the hero The Blue Beetle.

Poetry Foundation Announces Fall 2023 Events Season

The Poetry Foundation announces its roster of free public events for the fall 2023 season, including poetry readings, writing workshops, musical performances, and an exhibition commemorating Poetry magazine's founder.

MetaMedia Named Exclusive Livestreaming Partner for ESPN and Theater Sports Network Partnership to Livestream NCAA College Football Games Into U.S. Cinemas

"We believe that theaters have the ability to generate excitement around live sporting events. These events will replicate the feel of a football stadium experience as fans gather and fill theaters to watch the games on the big screen," said Scott Daw , President and COO of Theater Sports Network.

Scotty McCreery, Member of Dormie Network, to Headline Volleyball Day in Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2023

Scotty McCreery , known for his chart-topping hits "Damn Strait", "You Time," and latest single, "Cab in A Solo," took the stage after exhibitions between Nebraska Kearney vs. Wayne State and University of Nebraska-Omaha vs. fourth-ranked Cornhuskers.

