This Week in Entertainment News: 11 Stories You Need to See

Kelly Clarkson Announces Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Designed exclusively for the Bakkt Theater (formerly Zappos Theater) stage, Kelly and her longtime band will immerse fans in an intimate music experience that spans her two-decade long catalog of award-winning hits.

Twitter's Elon Musk to Join NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino on Stage at POSSIBLE's Inaugural Marketing Event

The session is an intimate conversation between Yaccarino and Musk discussing Twitter 2.0 and what the future holds for marketers on the platform and the role Twitter plays in cultural conversations.

Universal Pictures and Peacock Reveal Exclusive First Look at the New Feature Film "Shooting Stars"

"Shooting Stars" is the inspiring origin story of a basketball superhero, revealing how LeBron James and his childhood friends become the #1 high school team in the country, launching James's breathtaking career as a four-time NBA Champion, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

W Hotels Announces the Launch of Live Electronic Music Showcase: W PRESENTS

"W PRESENTS is the latest way for W to give rising electronic music artists a platform by exposing them to music lovers around the country," said Carly Van Sickle , Senior Director, Global Brand Marketing, W Hotels Worldwide.

Fender Announces Fifth Annual 'Fender Next™' Class, Showcasing Diverse Global Artists Influencing Guitar Today

The Fender Next™ program extends beyond removing barriers to industry-leading gear and marketing tools, but also guides new members through the changing landscape of today's music industry.

Comedian Launches New Streaming Standup Comedy Platform

Open Bar Comedy has filmed 56 specials over the last year by veteran standup comedians with a wide repertoire. The only rule for every special is that it be funny! Three (3) new comedy specials are added on the Open Bar Comedy website every month.

Join the Joy with Aperol®'s Debut at Coachella Music Festival®

The brand will unveil an event within the event, the Aperol Spritz Piazza, a gathering place like the iconic piazzas that can be found throughout Italy , which will welcome thousands this festival season to connect with the brand's love of music and togetherness.

The Bacon Brothers, Award Winning Musicians, Producers And Recording Artists, Team Up With Boys & Girls Clubs In National Lyrics-Writing Contest

"The broad spectrum of artists, producers and sponsors who have agreed to invest in this inaugural Voice Your Dreams project is in fact a dream come true and a testament to the power of collaboration and need for more accessible arts education in our communities," said Candace Mraz , President, Mraz & Company, VRDP co-producer.

Aptos Labs is Bringing Blockchain to the Movies with the Launch of: FREE RENFIELD In partnership with Universal Pictures' new horror comedy FREE RENFIELD affords fans the opportunity to compete for a chance to be entered to win a variety of Dracula inspired prizes, including the Renfield digital art collection; auto-generated, individualized prizes that are minted and become a tradable collectible.

Elton John Honky Château 50th Anniversary Edition

Originally released in May 1972 , Honky Château was Elton's step into global superstardom, spawning classics such as "Rocket Man," "Honky Cat" and " Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters."

TRUFF Releases a Limited-Edition Collectible Pack with Nintendo + Illumination's The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Fans can look forward to a The Super Mario Bros. Movie Collectible Pack that features the brand's three best-selling truffle-infused hot sauces in special 6 oz. bottles with custom labels, colorful geometric caps, and an exclusive Mushroom Kingdom VIP gift box.

