This Week in Entertainment News: 11 Stories You Need to See

Derek Hough Announces Symphony of Dance

The show features all new high-energy choreography, stunning stage production, astounding versatility and, as always, Derek's magnetic stage presence. Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between.

Frank Zappa's Incredibly Rare Recordings Have Been Unearthed from the Vault and Compiled as New Collection, "Funky Nothingness"

"Funky Nothingness delivers on all fronts, showcasing Zappa's love for rhythm and blues, picking up where Hot Rats left off with extended instrumental work-outs fusing rock, jazz, and classical elements into music that can only be described as ZAPPA," said Joe Travers , Zappa Vaultmeister.

William Shatner Boldly Embraces The World of Web3 with Orange Comet in Newest Digital Series "Infinite Connections"

"Orange Comet's creative direction for Infinite Connections brings my vision to life and I'm excited to inspire my fans to explore the growing metaverse in this new way. Sorry Sir Anthony [Hopkins] , but I think that I can officially say that I am the oldest man in the Web3 world," Shatner said.

Book.io to Release "Brave New World" as NFT eBook on Algorand Blockchain

Each eBook NFT will feature one of 500 covers designed by AI artists, each with varying rarity. Holders will be able to read the book within the Book.io web reader or mobile apps, as well as gift, sell and trade these decentralized books.

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards unveil star-packed presenter lineup for global event Presenters for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing May 7 , include Ariana Madix , Busta Rhymes , Gal Gadot, Halle Bailey , Nick Viall , Sarah Michelle Gellar , Tiffany Hadish , and many more.

Court TV announces new original 10-part docuseries 'Accomplice to Murder with Vinnie Politan ,' premiering May 7

"Accomplice to Murder with Vinnie Politan " looks beyond the usual suspects to tell the gripping stories of everyday people caught up in a world of deception and manipulation as they become accomplices to murder.

Warner Music Group joins forces with FIVE Hotels and Resorts for burgeoning record label: FIVE Music

This new joint venture will not only make use of Warner Music Groups' worldwide network of chart busting talent, but will further bring FIVE's visionary musically-driven events and taste making to the forefront of the international music scene.

Fox Corporation Announces Formation of Tubi Media Group

The new division will house FOX's standalone digital businesses - including Tubi, Credible and Blockchain Creative Labs - as well as the digital platforms and teams that underpin FOX's wider digital business in News, Sports and Entertainment.

GRAMMY® Award-Winning Country Music Singer Carly Pearce and Emmy® Award-Winning Rachel Platten Set to Perform During 149th Kentucky Derby Weekend

Pearce will sing the national anthem at the 149th Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve on Saturday, May 6, 2023 . In addition, Rachel Platten will be kicking off Derby weekend by performing the national anthem and her hit "Fight Song" during the Kentucky Oaks Survivor's Parade at the Longines Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 5 .

AXS TV Presents the All-New Original Music Competition Series "BANDED," Premiering Saturday, May 13 at 9 p.m. ET

In the series premiere, 25 contenders will be placed into five brand new multi-genre bands under the tutelage of GRAMMY®-winning and -nominated songwriters, producers, and artists.

EBONY Media Group To Produce SHE-E-O: Business Disruptors Series The six-episode video and podcast series will feature interviews with successful businesswomen who will share their inspiring roadmap to success. Actress and producer Marsai Martin will host the series that will premiere on EBONY.com and the media company's various platforms on Monday, April 24, 2023 .

