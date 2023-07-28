This Week in Entertainment News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the "Oppenheimer" debut on IMAX and Jerry Seinfeld's return to Las Vegas.

Record-Shattering $35 Million Debut for "Oppenheimer" Lifts IMAX to Top-Five Weekend All Time at Global Box Office

The stunning figure represented IMAX's biggest share ever of a film's global opening weekend box office with 20% of total receipts. Shot with IMAX Film Cameras, Universal Pictures' "Oppenheimer" set several IMAX records at launch.

Fender Announces the Long-Awaited Return of the Tom DeLonge Stratocaster®, Celebrating the Blink-182 Guitarist and Singer's Iconic Career and Sound

Rushed into production due to overwhelming fan demand, the Limited Edition Tom DeLonge Stratocaster® emulates the band's signature sound, and serves as a standout, must-have addition to any collection.

Legendary and Beloved Entertainer Tony Bennett has Passed Away at the Age of 96

Bennett's unparalleled career history began when he signed with Columbia Records in 1950 and has spanned over 70 years. His last public concert performances were held at Radio City Music Hall on August 3rd and 5th, in celebration of his 95th birthday.

Jerry Seinfeld , the Longest Running Headliner in Caesars Palace History, Returns for Six Performances in 2024 at The Colosseum

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. PT . There are also limited tickets still available for Seinfeld's final performances in 2023 on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 .

OceanGate A.I. Filmmaker Hooroo Jackson Unveils the First A.I.-Generated Feature Film, "Window Seat"

At 61 minutes in length, this is the first feature film entirely generated with Artificial Intelligence (A.I.). "Window Seat" tells the gripping story of a man who discovers his high school bully aboard the same plane, leading to a psychological battle 30,000 feet in the sky.

Space for Humanity and Legion M Announce Partnership to Develop Music Video for William Shatner's "So Fragile, So Blue"

The song, performed only once at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. with the National Symphony Orchestra during the "DECLASSIFIED®: Ben Folds Presents With William Shatner" event, received an astounding 4.5-minute standing ovation, leaving an indelible mark on all who witnessed it.

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! Announces 50+ Date 2023 Tour and Hosts

One of the greatest game shows of all time has been adapted into a stage show to give more fans access and more chances to win at "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" The live stage show is the only way you can have the chance to spin a full-sized replica of the iconic Wheel.

Wall Street Journal, ABC News and PBS NewsHour Win National Press Club Awards

"The National Press Club Journalism Awards celebrate the very best in journalism," said National Press Club President, Eileen O'Reilly . "It was inspiring to read and listen to exceptional reporting. These journalists are clearly fulfilling their obligations to serve the public."

Monster Energy Up & Up College Festival Series Announce Dr. Fresch as Fall 2023 Headliner As always, this tour has no pre-determined dates or route — it is the fans who decide. More than 100 college student ambassador teams from across the U.S. will now rally their schools, through guerilla marketing and influencer campaigns, to try becoming one of five stops on the Doctor's itinerary — and get the chance to co-produce to a killer college gig.

SWAIA Announces Get Indigenous Film Festival

"Film and television can reach a diverse audience who may have not been exposed to the rich beauty of Indigenous cultures. Our mission is to promote Native arts from every culture, this includes the culture of the silver screen," said Executive Director Jamie Schulze (Northern Cheyenne / Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate).

Cineverse Unveils MatchpointAI: A Revolutionary AI Marketplace for Video Streaming Optimization

MatchpointAI leverages Cineverse's proprietary enterprise-grade content processing platform, Dispatch™, to provide content owners and streaming services access to industry-leading capabilities that can eliminate expensive, time consuming manual work preparing film and television assets for global distribution.

