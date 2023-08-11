This Week in Entertainment News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including an entertainment-based meal from McDonald's and President Biden's interview with The Weather Channel.

McDonald's Presents... the As Featured In Meal

The Golden Arches will drop its biggest global meal yet with menu items famously featured in movies, television shows and songs – plus one-of-a-kind experiences for fans throughout the month.

President Biden Gives Exclusive Interview to The Weather Channel Addressing our Greatest Threat: Climate Change

"Climate change and global warming are the greatest threats to human beings on planet Earth and that is why this interview is so important," said Byron Allen , Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, the parent company of The Weather Channel.

SEGA Partners with PowerA on a New Line of Sonic the Hedgehog™ Gaming Accessories

The initial product-line launches today ( Aug. 7 ) and includes controllers for Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S, a branded Nintendo Switch Protective Case, as well as a TriFold Game Card Holder for Nintendo Switch cartridges.

Travis Pastrana , Axell Hodges and Jeremy Stenberg Headline Heavyweight Additions to Nitro Circus 20th Anniversary Tour Roster

In all, 19 elite athletes from FMX, BMX and more are now set to join not only the biggest action sports tour of the year, but the craziest show in live entertainment. The adrenaline-charged fun will hit North American indoor arenas starting October 10 .

THE TEMPTATIONS™ BRAND DELIVERS AN IRRESISTIBLE NEW "TRUE" CRIME PODCAST SERIES, "CATCH A CAT BURGLAR"

the brand is releasing "Catch a Cat Burglar," a "true" crime limited podcast series about a crime of irresistibility, which also invites cat lovers across the country to try and solve it for a chance to win a cat-inspired prize.

Motel 6 Launches Two Sweepstakes for Fans to Win Ultimate Music Experience

In partnership with singer-songwriter Abraham Alexander and reggae band Rawayana, each sweepstakes will award one lucky winner two tickets to a festival or concert, as well as lodging and other fun perks.

SHARKNADO: 10th ANNIVERSARY EDITION Comes To More Than 500 Theaters Nationwide for Two Nights Only As A Newly Remastered Version with Never-Before-Seen Kills and Thrills!

Fully remastered in 4k with hundreds of new visual effects, the story of a freak tornado that attacks Los Angeles with gale force winds, metric tons of water and thousands of nature's most ruthless killers is finally ready for the big screen.

Vault Music Launches "Cassette Culture 3.0" With 50 Exclusive Live Albums From New York City's Top Independent Musicians

With its unalterable and fully tradable digital format, Vault Music is the first company to create on-chain archives of live performances that reflect the current music culture in New York City . This fusion of old and new reinvents the way music enthusiasts consume and share music, providing a new way for the underground music scene to thrive.

Emmy-Winning Team Will Sneak Peek in August Its Pilot Episode of 'GOD'S GANG,' a Groundbreaking Animated Series for Kids

GOD'S GANG is an animated series that will captivate kids aged 6-12 and families worldwide with its action-packed comedy adventures. This highly original multicultural and multinational series brings together four extraordinary martial arts heroes from different faiths, showcasing the power of peace, kindness, and unity.

The Clouds Give Way as Ariana Grande Debuts Her Newest Fragrance, Cloud Pink

The launch of Cloud Pink introduces a new chapter to the multihyphenate's iconic collection. Ethereal and modern, Cloud Pink is inspired by Ariana's magnetic optimism and confidence. The elevated campaign is perhaps her most personal yet, brilliantly showcasing Grande's evolution as an artist and woman.

Stand Up to Cancer Returns on August 19, 2023 , for Eighth Roadblock Televised Fundraising Special Commemorating 15 Years of Impact

The biennial special will air simultaneously on more than 50 participating media platforms across the United States and Canada , including all four major broadcast networks in the U.S. Broadcasters carrying the show are donating one hour of simultaneous commercial-free prime time. The telecast will also be available on-demand on several streaming platforms.

