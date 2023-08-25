This Week in Entertainment News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including National Cinema Day and YouTube's AI music principles.

Celebrate National Cinema Day at Regal with $4 Movies and a $4 Concession Combo

Regal announced it will once again partner with the Cinema Foundation to celebrate National Cinema Day on Sunday, Aug. 27 , at all Regal theatres across the country. The 2023 sequel to last year's one-day only event will offer $4 tickets to all movies in all formats along with a Regal special $4 small combo concession offer.

YouTube Announces AI Music Principles And Launches YouTube Music AI Incubator With Artists, Songwriters and Producers from Universal Music Group

"Our challenge and opportunity as an industry is to establish effective tools, incentives and rewards – as well as rules of the road – that enable us to limit AI's potential downside while promoting its promising upside. If we strike the right balance, I believe AI will amplify human imagination and enrich musical creativity in extraordinary new ways," said Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO, Sir Lucian Grainge .

Francisco Partners to Acquire The Weather Company Assets from IBM

The assets being acquired by Francisco Partners include The Weather Company's digital consumer-facing offerings, The Weather Channel mobile and cloud-based digital properties including Weather.com, Weather Underground and Storm Radar , as well as its enterprise offerings for broadcast, media, aviation, advertising technology and data solutions for other emerging industries.

LG Electronics and Amazon Team Up to Launch Luna on LG Smart TVs

Amazon Prime members can play Fortnite and a rotating selection of games at no additional cost and Ubisoft PC gamers can connect their account to play select games they already own. Players can also subscribe to libraries of games with Luna's various subscriptions.

Moose Toys and Universal Products & Experiences Have BIG Plans for DreamWorks Trolls Band Together Mineez; Marks First True Collectibles Line for the Iconic Brand

New DreamWorks Trolls Band Together Mineez, the first-ever line of Trolls collectibles, will hit shelves in October 2023, ahead of the much-anticipated theatrical release of DreamWorks Animation's Trolls Band Together on Nov 17, 2023. The Mineez will come in a variety of pack sizes and accessible price points, ranging from a single for $2.99 to an 11-pack for $19.99.

Drake, Future, Selena Gomez , Ed Sheeran , and Don Tolliver highlighted as "International Artist Of The Year" Nominees for The 16th Annual Headies Awards

The Headies understand the urban, contemporary pop culture that Afrobeats brings to mainstream music, inspired by the need to fill a significant void and be the voice of a generation in the culture that they represent. The event boasts a mega-platform that interfaces with young, talented artistes who represent the future of global music.

Hip-Hop Legend Doug E. Fresh Drops a Beat to Support Redesign of McCormick® Herbs & Spices

"I'm back in the kitchen, cooking up some hot new sounds to introduce McCormick's new red caps, which are designed to keep flavor fresh, like me," said hip-hop legend Doug E. Fresh .

The Expendables Fans Get a Badass Transformation with an AI-Selfie Generator from PhotoRoom and Lionsgate

The AI-powered selfie generator allows fans to recreate themselves in the image of the hardcore mercenaries in anticipation for the film's release on September 22. The immersive, free tool uses PhotoRoom's leading generative-AI technology to place you in The Expendables universe.

Making waves in the arts: Cunard partners with pop art phenomenon Mr. Brainwash for unique Queen Elizabeth mural

The mural is an intricate patchwork of iconic Cunard marketing posters from the 1920s, with Mr. Brainwash spray-painting a unique finishing touch, in his signature graffiti style, during the ceremony to celebrate the best of Cunard and contemporary art.

Soundcore Unveils Space One Headphones with Stronger ANC Focused on Reducing Outside Voices

Combined with long playtime, impressive audio performance with LDAC decoding and a comfortable floating design, Space One equals an over-the-ear pair of headphones that is perfect for all day usage.

A New Era in Athlete Media: Fans Can Now Become Owners in World's First-Ever Athlete-Fan Owned Media Company

More than just viewers, fans can now invest in the very content and narratives that shape their sports and entertainment experience. With this new initiative, fans will hold a stake in PlayersTV, amplifying their voices and playing a role in the network's future endeavors.

