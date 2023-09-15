This Week in Entertainment News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including TIME's list of 100 rising stars and Harry Potter's 25th anniversary.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the entertainment and media industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

The Walt Disney Company and Charter Communications Announce Transformative Agreement for Distribution of Disney's Linear Networks and Direct-to-Consumer Services

Disney+ Basic ad-supported offering will be included in Spectrum TV Select video packages, as part of the wholesale arrangement between the two companies.

TIME Reveals the 2023 TIME100 Next List of the World's Rising Stars

"The honorees on this year's TIME100 Next are rising stars whose work and determination is creating a better future," said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley . "We're looking forward to celebrating these extraordinary individuals at our upcoming TIME100 Next event in October."

Scholastic Marks 25 Years of Harry Potter Reading Magic in the United States

Anniversary campaign highlights include a 25,000 book donation for the national literacy initiative, "Welcome to Hogwarts" fan contest, free book club kits to libraries, and new publishing.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2024 Edition Released

"As ever, we've covered the widest possible spectrum of record-breaking, from the hairiest humans to the most talented guinea pigs, to the fastest rollercoasters, and the best-selling manga to the most celebrated athletes. I say it every year, but it's the best edition yet!" Craig Glenday , editor in chief said.

New National Poll: Americans Want Choice, More Control Over Video Content - Including Sports

The American Television Alliance poll found that nearly eight in ten (78%) Americans – including 78% of sports watchers – prefer an approach to cable subscriptions that includes a choice to opt out of expensive specialty channels entirely over an approach that includes packages of expensive specialty channels within all channel bundles.

The Paley Center for Media Announces the 17th Annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews with Citi Returning as an Official Sponsor

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews provide audiences with an exclusive sneak peek at the most anticipated and buzzworthy series of the upcoming fall television season.

Xbox to Launch the Xbox Mastercard, Its First-Ever Credit Card in the US, Issued by Barclays

The Xbox Mastercard has no annual fee and rewards Xbox players 5X card points on qualifying purchases within the Microsoft Store, 3X across eligible dining delivery and streaming services, and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate after the first purchase (for new Game Pass members).

Hearst Removes Local Channels from DISH TV Customers

"It's a broken system. As programmers continue to hold distributors hostage, customers will end up being impacted the most. We'll continue to negotiate for a fair deal to provide the best value for our customers," said Gary Schanman, executive vice president and group president, video services, DISH Network.

Music Superstar YOSHIKI Will Become First Japanese Artist to be Immortalized in Cement at the World-Famous TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood

YOSHIKI is one of just over 300 artists in the nearly 100-year history of the iconic Chinese Theatre to receive this prestigious honor.

FOOD & WINE Announces the 2023 Best New Chefs in America

Profiles of the 2023 Best New Chefs, along with their favorite spots to eat and drink in the cities they call home, are featured now at Best New Chefs and in the October issue of FOOD & WINE, on newsstands September 22 .

New State of Video Report Finds 84% of Consumers Will Watch Video Ads on Their Favorite Website to Access Desired Content

"By understanding how and what viewers want to consume, publishers and advertisers can deliver the types of video content that engages consumers and drives real value for all parties," said Jenn Chen , CRO and president of Connatix.

Read more of the latest entertainment-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtertainment on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-entertainment-news-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301928575.html

SOURCE PR Newswire® ™