This Week in Entertainment News: 11 Stories You Need to See

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ Will Take Over Movie Theaters, Worldwide this December

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, chronicles her intention and hard work as a creative and producer, and her process in mastering her craft to execute the 56-performance, 39-city, record-breaking RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. It premieres December 1 in North American cinemas.

Before Cuffing Season, There's Boo Season: New Insights From Peacock and Tinder Show Horror Movies Are the New Dating Trend

Just in time for Halloween, Tinder and Peacock are launching a new way for daters to find a boo. After seeing a 42% increase in users talking about scary movies on their Tinder bios, "Horror Movies" will now officially be available as an Interest that can be added to Tinder profiles.

BACARDÍ® Rum to Launch 'The Concept A.I.bum': The First A.I. Powered EP Produced by Grammy Winner Boi -1da

Dropping this November, The Concept A.I.bum will champion works by five global up-and-coming artists in a one-of-a-kind project exploring how A.I. can be positively leveraged to provide emerging talent unprecedented opportunities.

Introducing "Five Nights of Fun" at Chuck E. Cheese: Five-Day Celebration for Loyalty Members Oct. 9-13

As the grand finale of "Five Nights of Fun," some Chuck E. Cheese Reward Members will get a chance to win the ultimate party of a lifetime by hosting their own private "late-over" kids-only party. The Chuck E. Cheese Big Night of Halloween Fun party will be on October 27 from 8pm until midnight for up to 10 kids.

Dictionary.com Opens Entries for Annual Haunting Hooks Writing Contest Featuring Guest Judge R.L. Stine

Contestants are challenged to write a captivating opening to a scary story in 50 words or less. The writing contest offers a chance to win prizes, including a signed copy of the first book in Stine's new Goosebumps series from Scholastic, House of Shivers, Dictionary.com swag and the ultimate bragging rights, of course!

The New York Times Company and PressReader Announce New Agreement to Drive Global Distribution and Reach New Audiences

PressReader is now the exclusive distributor of The New York Times Company's digital news products and digital replica editions to hotels, airlines, cruise- and ferry lines, as well as non-U.S. public libraries.

Football Champion Rob Gronkowski and Model Camille Kostek Launch Voomerang™

The new Voomerang platform makes charity education more engaging, entertaining, and meaningful with exciting celebrity content, life-changing prizes, and compelling videos that help participants learn about the featured charities and their mission.

Beloved Brand Debuts Entertaining New Documentary 'Unstuffed: A Build-A-Bear Story'

This clever and surprising mixed-media documentary examines the "why" behind Build-A-Bear Workshop's ability to remain relevant through the decades by focusing on its mission of 'adding a little more heart to life' -- one teddy bear at a time.

Scream and Shout! Britney Spears Events Launching at Painting with a Twist Oct. 24

In honor of the pop icon's highly-anticipated memoir, "The Woman in Me," that hits bookshelves October 24 , Painting with a Twist studios are turning into an all-out Britney wonderland where fans can paint, sing and unleash their inner Britney.

Hard Candy x Wednesday Drops the Most Woe-ful Halloween Collection

"As a brand deeply rooted in creativity, we are thrilled to collaborate with MGM for this collection," said Curan Mehra , CEO of Hard Candy. "Wednesday redefines 'normal' and we know our community will create incredible, otherworldly looks this Halloween."

A Symphony of Sight and Sound: Toshiba TV Partners with Talented Music Producers for #MakingSoundVisible

As a model equipped with Mini LED technology, the new Toshiba TV Z870 synchronizes with your music using captivating visuals to elevate each musical note, turning your home into a mesmerizing concert hall.

