This Week in Entertainment News: 12 Stories You Need to See

Keith Urban Extends Las Vegas Residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino with New November Dates

It features jaw-dropping production, as well as a more than two-hour musical journey through the celebrated entertainer's barrel of hits. The fast-paced, immersive experience also clearly shows why Urban is considered one of the best guitarists of this generation.

Industry Veteran and Former President of Tyler Perry Studios Michelle Sneed Launches All-Women Led Content Studio A Few Good Women Productions

As a full-service content studio combining the attributes of a traditional film studio with that of a production company, A Few Good Women Productions embraces projects driven by complex and dynamic characters who represent diverse people, places, cultures, and concepts.

VNUE Provides Update on Icon Metaverse Project

VNUE is working with South American Premiere Roblox developer Kokku to build the first ever persistent multi-stage music & entertainment festival experience which will initially be deployed on Roblox's platform, with 50+ Million active daily users worldwide.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter Opening 16 June 2023

Opening for the first time in Tokyo , this brand-new Studio Tour will invite fans to step onto breathtaking sets including the iconic Great Hall at Hogwarts, Diagon Alley and the Forbidden Forest where they will see exquisite costumes and come face to face with magical creatures while learning filmmaking secrets.

RAID: Shadow Legends Billion-Dollar Mobile Game Franchise to be Made into Limited Animated Series

The series will consist of 10 five-minute weekly episodes set to premiere on YouTube on May 18 . The animated series elevates RAID's core characters with deeper, more immersive storylines while delivering cinematic-quality animation.

Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky Marks Red Carpet Season with a Tribute to Trailblazing Women Filmmakers and a Call to Watch More Women Made Films

The brand has crafted a piece of art symbolizing the red carpet in honor of the many women who have broken and continue to break barriers so future generations of women will be seen and celebrated walking the red carpet.

NYU Tisch Establishes the Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center at Industry City

Opening in 2024, the state-of-the-art Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center will offer hands-on training in the latest production techniques and further establish NYU Tisch as a global leader in cinematic arts training.

Global Haiku Contest Attracts Poems from DC to Australia and Everywhere in Between

Leona Agouridis , President and CEO of the Golden Triangle BID, said, "The tradition gets better each year, as we continue to see excitement in other countries for marking the start of spring with evocative poems that add cheer to our sidewalks and tree boxes."

DigitalReef Merges with Gamers Club in Historic Deal to Disrupt $360B Gaming and Digital Media Market

Newly rebranded as Siprocal, the consolidation of these two companies creates a groundbreaking gaming distribution, monetization, and engagement platform, leveraging leading, direct audience access and insight throughout the Americas.

Bear Grylls and Outdoors.com Unveil Daring Programming Slate

The programming includes the first ever documentary feature from Jessie Grylls (Bear's son) and bold new content from adventure experts Meg Hine and The Turner Twins.

LG Collaborates with NCAA Basketball Players to Raise Mental Health Awareness Among Student-Athletes

The campaign features a digital content series with inspirational stories from student-athletes, a charitable tie-in, and fan activations during Final Four weekend in Dallas and Houston .

RRR roars at the 95th Academy Awards as Naatu Naatu bags Best Original Song

The performance was introduced by none other than celebrated Indian actor Deepika Padukone . It offered global viewers a taste of South Asian entertainment's explosive dance and musical energy with the song's signature 'hook step' leading to a standing ovation.

