This Week in Entertainment News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the return of Good Burger and the 2023 tour of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey®.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the entertainment and media industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Welcome to Good Burger, Home of the Good Burger!

Nickelodeon Studios and Paramount+ announced the greenlight of GOOD BURGER 2, an all-new original movie sequel to the iconic '90s feature film. The movie will follow Dexter Reed ( Kenan Thompson ) and original cashier, Ed ( Kel Mitchell ), as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees.

Hulu Original 'History of the World, Part II' Becomes an Interactive Digital Gaming Experience

The interactive website version of the History of the World, Part II gaming experience embraces the crass humor and absurd silliness of the show (and makes no apologies) for an unforgettable, unique experience with plenty of memorable features.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® Reveals Extraordinary Scale and Spectacle of The Greatest Show On Earth®

Bringing to life an arena spectacle at unbelievable scale, The Greatest Show On Earth will debut stunning feats of real human achievement, musical performances blended with aerial artistry, modern comedy, and never-before-seen acts on highwire, trapeze, bicycles, and more.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards Announce the 100th Annual Class of National Medalists Student participation is up 15% from 2022, with more than 100,000 teens from U.S. territories, Canada , and every state in the nation participating in this year's Awards, submitting over 300,000 works of art and writing. Works by more than 40,000 teens received regional recognition, and nearly 2,000 works earned national awards.

Newsmax, DIRECTV Finalize Renewal

"Newsmax recognizes and appreciates that DIRECTV clearly supports diverse voices, including conservative ones," said Christopher Ruddy , CEO of Newsmax.

Herman Miller Opens the Vault, Reintroduces Eight Archival Alexander Girard Originals

The team at Herman Miller carefully analyzed his original screen-printed designs, finding a modern medium that not only maintained the integrity of the originals, but elevated the beloved artwork to be used in new ways and spaces.

Visit West Hollywood Announces 2023 Partnership with Outfest

As one of the only global LGBTQIA+ arts, media, and entertainment organizations, Outfest's programs empower artists, communities and filmmakers to transform the world through their stories, while also supporting the entire life-cycle of their career.

Full Pour, a New, Independent Drinks Magazine, Launches

Wine and beer, spirits and cocktails, cannabis infusions, zero-proof creations, coffee, tea and more inspire its pages. Full Pour is written for adventurous, open-minded consumers eager to drink life in to the fullest, regardless of what brims your cup.

BMG, Fremantle Documentaries, and Warner Music Entertainment Announce Newest Feature Film DEVO

The upcoming full-length documentary will also be the first-ever fully authorized film on the New Wave/Rock group.

Saweetie Teams Up with Candy Crush Saga to Reveal First-Ever $250,000 Cash Prize Pot and Limited-Edition Championship Rings for 2023 All Stars Final Winners

The three handcrafted rings for the First, Second and Third place winners will be iced out to the max with rare gems inspired by the game's iconic candies. Dripping in Amethysts, Yellow and Orange Sapphires, Rubies, Blue Topaz and Brown Tourmaline, set into the 14K Gold Candy Drip for a color-popping sensation.

Reimagined Mickey's Toontown Reopens March 19, 2023 , at the Disneyland Resort, Beginning a New Era of Interactive Play for Families and Young Children

Guests will experience thoughtful elements for different needs of young families, from companion restrooms and a quieter area for decompression to a curb-free land that helps make navigation easier for guests of differing abilities.

American Greetings Unveils Idina Menzel SmashUp™ Video Ecard

With more than 1,000 names available, Idina personally sings a happy birthday greeting with the customized name and age set to the tune of the classic 1980's theme song from "FAME."

