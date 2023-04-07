This Week in Entertainment News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees and several music festival lineups.

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards unveil highly-anticipated nominations

Fans can vote for their favorites across 26 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through Monday, April 17 , at 6PM ET . The show will air on May 7 and will be hosted by Drew Barrymore.

Tubi Partners with VICE on Exclusive Content Deal to Debut a Slate of All New Tubi Original Documentaries

Produced by VICE News, the first documentary, THE CULT OF ELON, will follow the evolution of Elon Musk and the second documentary, VIGILANTE, INC., will take a deep dive into the rise of online vigilantism.

Sierra Nevada World Music Festival Returns to Mendocino County in June with a Star-Studded Reggae Lineup

Festival producer, Gretchen Franz Smith , states, "We work hard to establish a family-friendly 'vibe', and create a positive, respectful, conscious community of music lovers that treads lightly on the land and leaves nothing behind."

Fortune Teams Up with Famed Digital Artist Shells for NFT Drop of Iconic Magazine Cover The new cover by Yard reflects different themes—ones of building and resilience—and is being sold at an accessible price point (around $170 ) to allow for the broadest possible section of the crypto community to participate and express support for the industry as it emerges from one of its darkest times.

Live Nation Entertainment and PayPal Sign Multi-Year Deal to Expand Simple and Secure Payments to Fans Buying Tickets Worldwide

"Our goal is to seamlessly connect artists and event organizers with fans wherever they are in the world, and PayPal helps us take that to the next level with a truly global-reaching payments solution," said Mark Yovich , President, Ticketmaster.

HOT 97 Summer Jam Returns to New York After Two Decades with Blockbuster Lineup Joining Cardi B on stage will be GloRilla, Ice Spice, Coi Leray , Fivio Foreign, French Montana, Lil TJay, and more. The LOX will also hit the stage to salute the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Celebrates the Studio's 100th Anniversary with New Exhibit

The installation explores 100 years of Warner Bros.'s impact on storytelling, recognizing a range of classic and contemporary productions, including Casablanca , DC Comics, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter , Abbott Elementary, and beyond.

Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Unveils Superstar Lineup with Mary J. Blige , Nas, Chance the Rapper, and Artist in Residence Robert Glasper

"Like a blue note in music– which has a slightly different pitch– our festival has a unique tone by presenting big-name artists in small, intimate spaces," said Steven Bensusan , president of Blue Note Entertainment Group. "You won't find any other festival like this," he added.

Absolut®'s One-of-a-Kind Blended Coachella Experience Returns to the Metaverse

"Whether faced with getting back out there after the pandemic, or a desire to hit the festival circuit but not having that friend who feels the same, Absolut's new connection platform mixes diverse personalities over a shared love of music, culture and cocktails, in a way like never before," said Matt Foley , Vice President of Marketing, Absolut.

Nickelodeon Announces "A Really Haunted Loud House," Brand-New Feature-Length Halloween Movie, Set to Debut This Fall A Really Haunted Loud House will follow Lincoln Loud and his best friend Clyde as they decide between trick or treating and the signature Loud family Spooktacular or attending a party hosted by Xander, the cool new kid at school.

Make Music Day Returns June 21 in Worldwide Celebration of Music

Make Music Day, the worldwide festival of making music held annually on the summer solstice, announced the return of its vast program with over 4,000 live, free music-making events across the United States on Wednesday, June 21 .

CNBC Celebrates National Financial Literacy Month by Announcing New Dedicated Financial Education Initiative - CNBC Your Money

CNBC Your Money will strengthen and scale its personal finance content currently produced for TV, Digital and Events as well as provide tools and resources across all CNBC platforms. In addition, CNBC will deliver pertinent content to other NBCU platforms.

