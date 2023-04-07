|
07.04.2023 12:22:00
This Week in Entertainment News: 12 Stories You Need to See
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees and several music festival lineups.
With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the entertainment and media industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
Fans can vote for their favorites across 26 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through Monday, April 17, at 6PM ET. The show will air on May 7 and will be hosted by Drew Barrymore.
Produced by VICE News, the first documentary, THE CULT OF ELON, will follow the evolution of Elon Musk and the second documentary, VIGILANTE, INC., will take a deep dive into the rise of online vigilantism.
Festival producer, Gretchen Franz Smith, states, "We work hard to establish a family-friendly 'vibe', and create a positive, respectful, conscious community of music lovers that treads lightly on the land and leaves nothing behind."
"Our goal is to seamlessly connect artists and event organizers with fans wherever they are in the world, and PayPal helps us take that to the next level with a truly global-reaching payments solution," said Mark Yovich, President, Ticketmaster.
The installation explores 100 years of Warner Bros.'s impact on storytelling, recognizing a range of classic and contemporary productions, including Casablanca, DC Comics, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Abbott Elementary, and beyond.
"Like a blue note in music– which has a slightly different pitch– our festival has a unique tone by presenting big-name artists in small, intimate spaces," said Steven Bensusan, president of Blue Note Entertainment Group. "You won't find any other festival like this," he added.
"Whether faced with getting back out there after the pandemic, or a desire to hit the festival circuit but not having that friend who feels the same, Absolut's new connection platform mixes diverse personalities over a shared love of music, culture and cocktails, in a way like never before," said Matt Foley, Vice President of Marketing, Absolut.
Make Music Day, the worldwide festival of making music held annually on the summer solstice, announced the return of its vast program with over 4,000 live, free music-making events across the United States on Wednesday, June 21.
CNBC Your Money will strengthen and scale its personal finance content currently produced for TV, Digital and Events as well as provide tools and resources across all CNBC platforms. In addition, CNBC will deliver pertinent content to other NBCU platforms.
