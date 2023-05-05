This Week in Entertainment News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Live Nation's Concert Week deals and new laser tech at AMC theaters.

Christina Aguilera to Headline Stonewall Day on June 23 at Hudson Yards in NYC

Spotlighting and uplifting women in the LGBTQ+ community, Stonewall Day features an all-star female lineup, with actress and Transgender rights advocate Angelica Ross serving as host, Lina Bradford as resident DJ, and performances by Mila Jam, BETTY and Mariyea.

Live Nation Announces Annual Concert Week: $25 All-In Tickets to Over 3,800 Shows This Year

Artists included in Concert Week range from 5 Seconds of Summer, Beck & Phoenix , Bebe Rexha , Big Time Rush, Don Toliver , Fall Out Boy, Janet Jackson , Kountry Wayne, Larry June , Maroon 5, Marca MP, Shania Twain , Snoop Dogg, VALLEY and many more.

Elizabeth Banks and Archer Roose Launch the Elizabeth Banks Book Club

Everyone knows that book clubs are just an excuse to get together with friends and drink wine. So, Archer Roose has decided to cut out the proverbial middle-man by creating the Elizabeth Banks Book Club. The first-ever club of its kind where the books don't actually matter.

AMC to bring Cinionic laser to all PRIME at AMC® locations

Laser Projection by Cinionic elevates the premium cinema experience for audiences. Upon completion of installation of Laser Projection by Cinionic, the PRIME at AMC auditoriums will feature high contrast Barco 4K laser projection, delivering brighter and more vivid onscreen images that stay consistent over time.

ROKiT Flix, the World's First Free, Family-Friendly Streaming Service Without Advertisements, Launches

The family-friendly streamer is paving the way for how consumers, parents, children and young teens experience entertainment across various verticals. The brand's initial launch includes 2D animation, motion comics and AI features which are a part of the ROKiT Storybook collection.

Barbra Streisand Awarded Tenth Anniversary Genesis Prize

The "Jewish Nobel" will celebrate six decades of Streisand's contributions to cinema and music and her commitment to improving the world.

Dr Pepper® and Rapper Yung Gravy Team Up to Drop a New Single and Custom Merchandise

Dr Pepper and Yung Gravy, with his smooth and soulful baritone voice, created an instant classic with lyrics and sound that strike a perfect balance between quirky and catchy.

King's Call: Entertainers and Actors are Hereby Summoned to the Texas Renaissance Festival!

The Texas Renaissance Festival is seeking multi-talented and adaptable people to perform for the festival's eight themed weekends, running from October 7 through November 26, 2023 . Auditions will be held on Saturday, May 6 , and Saturday, May 13 , in Todd Mission, Texas .

Museum of Arts and Design to Open Costume Exhibition Highlighting Eras of Taylor Swift

"At MAD, fashion and the decorative have long been valued as a critical visual language and no one speaks that language quite like Taylor Swift ," said Alexandra Schwartz , the Museum's Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, Craft, and Design.

Party Tyme Karaoke Celebrates Cinco De Mayo While Reaching Milestones with YouTube Channel En Español

This extremely popular YouTube karaoke channel features hit songs from various Spanish-language genres and offers an extensive selection from which to choose. Subscribers enjoy new videos each week.

Fifty Grande Ranks the Best Live Music Cities in the U.S. The magazine's readers have spoken, and in a recent survey named Nashville the number one live music city in the nation, followed by New Orleans, New York , Austin , and Los Angeles . Several other cities that made the list may surprise some.

International Jazz Day 2023 Worldwide Celebration Concludes with Extraordinary All-Star Global Concert

To mark International Jazz Day 2023, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock met for an historic conversation about the impact of jazz on their lives and humanity. The two friends reminisced about how they fell in love with jazz and which musicians have most captivated them over the years.

