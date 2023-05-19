This Week in Entertainment News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a free smart TV and PBS' Memorial Day concert.

VICE Media Group Enters Into Purchase Agreement with Lender Consortium

"We will have new ownership, a simplified capital structure and the ability to operate without the legacy liabilities that have been burdening our business. We look forward to completing the sale process in the next two to three months and charting a healthy and successful next chapter at VICE," said Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala , VICE's Co-Chief Executive Officers.

Pluto TV Co-Founder Launches Telly, the Ultimate Free Television Upgrade for the Living Room

Telly is poised to not only disrupt the industry by delivering the most innovative TV in the market, but to revolutionize the industry's business model by enabling advertisers to fully subsidize the cost of the TV itself for the consumer, and deliver it completely for free.

Motel 6 and Studio 6 Launch My6 Music Program

Now through Oct. 31 , musicians and their crews can get 10% off stays through the My6 Music Package, in addition to 50 discounts for music-related items and services from Sonos sound equipment, gas, food delivery, Showtime video streaming, Fender Play step-by-step music lessons and more.

Hyundai Motor and Sony Pictures Team Up for the Third Time with 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

The new animated movie will feature a flying version of Hyundai Motor's Prophecy concept EV, predecessor of the all-electric IONIQ 6 model, along with examples of the company's future mobility vision.

PBS' National Memorial Day Concert: The Multi-Award-Winning National Tradition Honoring Our American Heroes and Their Families Live from the U.S. Capitol

A more than three decades long tradition unlike anything else on television, the 90-minute broadcast honoring the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform, military families and all those who have given their lives for our country takes us back to the real meaning of the holiday through personal stories and tributes interwoven with musical performances.

Omdia research finds 90% of US sports fans engage with football, but fans need 3 streaming services minimum for comprehensive NFL game coverage

Sarah Henschel , Principal Analyst at Omdia, commented: "Sports is one of the last things keeping consumers tied to their pay TV subscriptions. Now that YouTube's NFL Sunday Ticket and Apple's MLS Season Pass have become fully available with streaming regardless of location, the pressure is on for all leagues to create streaming offerings that aren't filled with frustrating blackouts."

Nitro Circus Ready to Raise the Roof with Explosive 20th Anniversary Tour

This tour will electrify live audiences from coast to coast as Nitro Circus runs it back, celebrating two decades of record-breaking thrills, death-defying spills and side-splitting shenanigans. Every night an elite roster of top riders will throw down and fans can also look forward to special guest visits from various Nitro legends at every tour stop.

FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen 40th Anniversary Special Digital Issue Debuts

The inaugural digital issue features a mix of recipes, interviews, and archival and new photography and video of the iconic culinary leaders and innovative wine experts who have made the Classic a must-visit event and helped shape food culture for the past four decades.

Exhibition Exploring the Guitar's Place in American Art and Society Features Paintings, Photography, and Seminal Instruments

Organized by Dr. Leo G. Mazow, the Louise B. and J. Harwood Cochrane Curator of American Art at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Storied Strings explores fascinating connections and contrasts that show how guitars figure prominently in the visual stories Americans tell about themselves.

News Consumption in April Boosts Cable's Share of TV, according to Nielsen's Latest Report of The Gauge™

With a decrease of 1.9% from March to April, total TV usage in the U.S. declined for the third consecutive month, a trend that is typical as the summer months approach. By comparison, time spent watching TV declined 2.1% over the same period in 2022.

WOW! Reimagines Delivery of its Video Offering with Strategic YouTube TV Deal

Through this partnership, consumers can purchase WOW!'s fastest, most reliable Internet, together with the industry-leading YouTube TV service, all on one convenient WOW! monthly bill.

New Research Shows Substantial Impact on Children's Learning from Groundbreaking Ahlan Simsim Initiative Combining Educational Media and Early Childhood Services

Strong evidence of the power of educational mass media to improve foundational social-emotional skills, which are critical for children's long-term success: Watching the Ahlan Simsim TV show significantly increased children's ability to identify emotions and apply a simple regulation and coping strategy.

SOURCE PR Newswire