This Week in Entertainment News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a coalition for local news and a deal between Warner Music Group and TikTok.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the entertainment and media industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Warner Music Group & TikTok Announce First-of-its-Kind Expanded Agreement

The multi-year, multi-product deal licenses the repertoire of Warner Recorded Music and Warner Chappell Music to TikTok, TikTok Music, CapCut, and TikTok's Commercial Music Library. It will create new revenue, marketing, and insights opportunities for WMG's artists and songwriters, while deepening the engagement with TikTok's huge audience of passionate music fans.

Cheetos® Launches World's First Fingertip Sponsorship with Global Superstar Becky G to Celebrate Return of Deja tu Huella Campaign

As a longtime advocate for the Hispanic community, Becky G is joining the cause to support and celebrate the next generation of Hispanic students via scholarships provided by the PepsiCo Foundation, a community college tour, and a nationwide TikTok challenge.

Local television stations across the U.S. Launch "The Coalition for Local News"

The Coalition for Local News is dedicated to the belief that local news is essential to the well-being of local communities across the nation and is a vital pillar of American democracy. As the most trusted source of news for Americans, local news broadcasts provide timely coverage of important issues and events, emergency weather service, and access to lifesaving information.

Record Attendance at the 2023 Harley-Davidson® Homecoming™ Festival Celebrating 120 Years of Moto Culture

On Friday and Saturday night at Veterans Park, music headliners Green Day ( July 14 ) and Foo Fighters ( July 15 ) performed to massive crowds on the Milwaukee lakefront. The shows gathered more than 80,000 moto and music enthusiasts throughout the weekend.

Taco Bell® Celebrates the Summer's Biggest Matches and Produces a Series of Unofficial Halftime Shows

The Unofficial Halftime Show series will captivate fans worldwide with electrifying performances. With diverse musical styles, unique perspectives and awe-inspiring performances, Taco Bell's Feed the Beat artists are set to leave an incredible mark on the pitch and beyond.

Scientific Games Announces Highly Anticipated GAME OF THRONES Digital and Retail Lottery Games

Scientific Games will offer innovative GAME OF THRONES branded player experiences with instant scratch games, Fast Play games and digital lottery games.

ALIVE Podcast Network and RIVERSIDE.FM Launch Exclusive Networking Platform for Black Creators

"Providing Black podcasters a safe space to share, test, and generate new ideas is what the Riverside Black Creators HUB powered by ALIVE Podcast Network is all about," said Angel N. Livas , Founder & CEO of the ALIVE Podcast Network.

SeaWorld Celebrates Shark Week with the First Ultimate Shark Experience for VIP Access to Our Ocean's VIPs (Very Important Predators!) While Helping Preserve Them for Generations to Come

Only at SeaWorld and only available for ONE WEEK, this new ticket offers a full day of unique and immersive experiences to enable guests to get up close to see, feed, touch and learn about sharks, know what it's like to move like a shark on shark inspired thrill rides, take home shark swag, and honor the ocean's Very Important Predators with $25 of every ticket going to shark conservation.

Neopets Unveils New Leadership Team and Roadmap for Brand Revival

Neopets has a massive and loyal fanbase that spans generations, and the new leadership team is dedicated to ensuring that the game remains relevant and exciting for years to come.

Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum Launches "AeroEspacial" Podcast Limited Series

"AeroEspacial" is a limited series of its "AirSpace" podcast that focuses on stories of Latino history and culture at the heart of aviation and space. The four-part series will be published in both English and Spanish.

Toys"R"Us® Announces Locations for Geoffrey's Tour Across America

The Tour launches on the anniversary of Toys"R"Us opening at every Macy's store across the USA , and will promote the benefits and importance of play with in-store celebrations and activities that foster discovery, family togetherness and fun at each stop.

Soul Machines Combines ChatGPT And K-Pop With the Launch of Mark Tuan's GPT-Enabled Digital Twin

The launch is the first time a celebrity is attaching their likeness to GPT, enabling tens of millions of Mark Tuan fans and social followers to have unique one-on-one conversations with his Digital Twin about virtually any topic including his music, career, interests, and future projects.

Read more of the latest entertainment-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtertainment on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-entertainment-news-12-stories-you-need-to-see-301882593.html

SOURCE PR Newswire