This Week in Entertainment News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the continued popularity of "Barbie" and new finger drum pads from Yamaha.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the entertainment and media industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

The Highest Grossing Film of 2023 Worldwide BARBIE

The number one global release in Warner Bros. Pictures history from writer/director Greta Gerwig continues to dominate the box office with more than $1.38 billion worldwide. Take a trip to Barbie Land when "Barbie," the box office smash hit and global phenomenon, arrives for purchase and rental Digitally at home on September 12 .

Exclusive collaboration Lancôme x Louvre - Beauty is a living art

The campaign supporting this launch was filmed at the Louvre Museum with Zendaya, Aya Nakamura , Amanda Seyfried and He Cong, all ambassadors of this collaboration. These four personalities, each an image of the beauty of our time, embody the characteristics and myths of a few sculptural icons through their strong personalities.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards Launch into Their Second Century as They Open Their 101st Annual Call for Submissions

The Alliance for Young Artists & Writers invites creative teens nationwide to submit original works to categories including mixed media, journalism, editorial cartoon, poetry, and more.

Yamaha Launches Its First-Ever Lineup of Finger Drum Pads to Inspire Ultimate Creative Expression

Engineered to be played anywhere, at any time, the FGDP Series comes in a lightweight package equipped with high-quality preset sounds and a long-lasting battery for easy, fun music-making on the go.

TIME Reveals Inaugural TIME100 AI List of the World's Most Influential People in Artificial Intelligence

"TIME's mission is to highlight the people and ideas that are making the world a better, more equitable place," said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley . "At this critical moment of exceptional growth and advancement in AI, we are proud to reveal the first-ever TIME100 AI list to recognize the individuals leading AI innovation, including those advancing major conversations to promote equity in AI."

Charter Communications Provides Update on Negotiations with The Walt Disney Company

"We respect the quality video products that The Walt Disney Company produces as well as the experience of its management team. But the current video ecosystem is broken, and we know there is a better path that will deliver video products with the choice consumers want."

Disney100: The Exhibition to Open November 18 in Chicago -- Birthplace of Walt Disney Guests can experience ten immersive galleries with visual, audio, and interactive elements, as well as more than 250 unique and rarely seen works of art, artifacts, memorabilia, costumes, and props from the historical collections across the many realms of Disney

Warner Music Group and Elliot Grainge's 10K Projects Announce Joint Venture

"Elliot and 10K don't just discover original talent, they understand how to ignite fandom and create fresh impact with each release. It's a label full of next generation possibilities – with its artists, its leader, and its team," said Max Lousada , CEO, Recorded Music, WMG.

Water for People Debuts Fashion Film Depicting the Runway Billions of Women Walk for Clean Water

"The film reflects the current realities and obstacles women and girls face in their journey to collect water, drawing attention to the fact that the water crisis disproportionately impacts women, including their schooling, physical safety, health, and economic opportunity," said Katherine Williford , Water For People's Chief Growth Officer.

Candy Crush Soda Saga® and Kyle Gordon Team Up for a Rip Curl WSL Finals Takeover

Kyle Gordon , TikTok sensation behind the Eurodance hit "Planet of the Bass," will be popping up with his latest persona, wannabe surf legend Crush Sodason, and attempt to dominate the in-game tournament and catch some actual waves ahead of the Rip Curl WSL Finals in San Clemente, California .

The McDonald's 17th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Returns with Showstopping Music Experiences in Six U.S. Cities

Launching in September during Gospel Music Heritage Month, fans across the nation will experience a message of hope and upliftment through dynamic live performances from artists who are driving change and pushing the envelope in gospel music.

Jackson Unveils the American Series Virtuoso - A Guitar as Ambitious as Today's Metal Player

"The Virtuoso represents the next evolution of Jackson guitars. We combined the essence of our heritage with cutting-edge innovations to empower musicians of all styles, from legacy shredders to new age innovators and everyone in between," said Jon Romanowski , Vice President of Product, Jackson .

Read more of the latest entertainment-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtertainment on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-entertainment-news-12-stories-you-need-to-see-301921569.html

SOURCE PR Newswire