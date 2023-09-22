This Week in Entertainment News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including TV consumption figures and a new guitar from Fender.

Traditional TV Begins Seasonal Revival, Streaming Feels Back-to-School Impact, according to Nielsen's August 2023 Report of The Gauge™

Streaming fell to 38.3% of total TV usage, but remained the largest share of television for the month. Broadcast viewership in August increased 1.6% compared with July, and its share of total usage was up 0.4 points to 20.4% of TV.

Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular is Back for Another Family-Friendly, Spooky Year

The popular annual Halloween Boo-tacular celebration ( October 2 – 31) includes free game play, daily dance parties with Chuck E. Cheese (with free candy giveaways), pumpkin-shaped pizzas, costume contests, slime desserts and much more.

Panasonic Introduces New SoundSlayerTM Wearable Gaming Speaker: Go hard in your game, not on your ears!

The GNW10's lightweight, ergonomic design incorporates 4-channel speakers, wireless connectivity, and AI voice control to deliver an exciting, stress-free, and lush sensory experience whether you're going solo or playing with friends.

Fender Responds to Player Demand for Vintage Style in the Modern Era with All-New Vintera II Series

This new line of vibrant and highly playable guitars pay homage to the iconic Strat® and Tele® guitars of the 50s, 60s and 70s while simultaneously nodding to some of the rare gems that have studded the Fender lineup such as the Mustang® and Bass VI.

The Empire State Building to Light Up in Hogwarts House Colors on September 27th to Mark the 25th Anniversary of the First Harry Potter Book in the U.S.

Scholastic, in collaboration with the Empire State Building and Wizarding World franchise partners, will host a magical pop-up cart on the 86th Floor Observation Deck featuring free copies of the anniversary edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and bottled Butterbeer (courtesy of Harry Potter New York).

LATV Honors American Latino Culture by Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Shining a light on the legacy of past and current Latino artists, musicians, filmmakers, designers, and entrepreneurs, the first-ever edition of LATV's "Latino Alternative Storytellers" campaign will honor 20 individuals who carry on the Latino tradition of storytelling and make an impact on American Latinos across the US.

TIME100 Voices Brings the Ideas and Perspectives of the World's Most Influential People to TIME's Global Audience

TIME100 Voices will feature opinion pieces, along with essays and book excerpts, by individuals across every sector—from sports, politics, entertainment, business, philanthropy, and more—who have been recognized by TIME on its world-renowned TIME100 lists and other TIME recognitions.

SmartNews Introduces "Anti-Doomscrolling" Feature: SmartTake

SmartTake is intentionally crafted to help users stay informed while prioritizing mental health of users and advancing overall well-being. It is available now with the latest update of the SmartNews app, for U.S. users only.

The World-Renowned Second City Announces Opening Date, Show Lineup, and Cast for New York City Location

The nearly 12,000 square-foot entertainment complex at 64 N. 9th Street comprises two cabaret-style live theaters, seven Training Center classrooms, and a full-service restaurant and bar. The Second City New York will open to the public on November 16, 2023 .

The Children's Place Launches the First of its Three-Part Holiday 2023 Campaign by Unveiling "Dad Band," Featuring AJ McLean, Lance Bass , Joey Fatone and Wanya Morris

Part one of the trilogy campaign features the beloved 90's icons and their families, spotlighting the special bond and camaraderie found only in music. Now fathers themselves, the 'Dad Band' gives us an inside look at how they celebrate the holidays with their families.

Dharma Launches " Paris by Emily," the First Official Travel Experience for the MTV Entertainment Studios-Produced Emily in Paris , Netflix's Hit Series

The four-night/five-day small group trips to Paris are hosted by lifestyle influencers, or "Emileaders." Mirroring Emily's Parisian adventures, the trips offer a range of immersive experiences centered around fashion, lifestyle and romance.

DIRECTV and Nexstar Media Group, Inc., Agree to Temporarily Return TV Stations and Cable News Network NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse

"In recognition and appreciation of the continued patience of DIRECTV customers and Nexstar viewers, the companies have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse while we both work to complete the terms of an agreement," read the joint statement.

