This Week in Entertainment News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the TIME Person of the Year and Nickelodeon's upcoming sports telecasts.

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the entertainment and media industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

TIME Names the 2023 Person of the Year: Taylor Swift

"For building a world of her own that made a place for so many, for spinning her story into a global legend, for bringing joy to a society desperately in need of it, Taylor Swift is TIME's 2023 Person of the Year," said TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs .

Due to Overwhelming Demand, Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes Extends Run to January 4

A staple of the holidays in New York City, the Christmas Spectacular stars the incomparable Radio City Rockettes and features nine show-stopping numbers throughout the 90-minute production.

Nickelodeon and CBS Sports Set for Double Dose of Slime with Telecasts of Super Bowl LVIII and Nickmas Game on Nickelodeon

CBS Sports' Nate Burleson and Play-by-Play Announcer Noah Eagle to be Joined in the Booth by Iconic Animated Characters--SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star , Sandy Cheeks and Larry the Lobster to Call Super Bowl LVIII.

Music and Culture Icon, Ja Rule, Announces Biggest Tour to Date, 'The Sunrise Tour,' Kicking Off in Spring 2024

"The title of my first album 'Venni Vetti Vecci' means 'I came, I saw, I conquered' which I have been doing ever since. Get ready Ireland and the U.K.! We have some dope surprises in store! We're hitting the globe with more dates soon, too!" said Ja Rule .

Broadway Licensing Global Reveals UK and US Schools to Pilot First Ever Productions of " Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" School Edition

In the United Kingdom , Barking-based Riverside School will have the opportunity to host the first-ever production of the School Edition. Following Riverside , Hoboken High School in Hoboken, New Jersey , will be first to produce the North American pilot production of the School Edition.

StubHub Releases 2023 Year in Live Experiences Report: Women Make History Across Music and Sports

"This year's top global touring artists were women and it's no surprise that Taylor Swift led sales with the biggest tour in StubHub history," said Cris Miller , chief business officer, StubHub.

Merlin Entertainments and Hasbro Reveal Rides and Attractions for PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth

Five rides, seven themed playscapes, a water play area and even more oinktastic experiences have been revealed for the PEPPA PIG Theme Park in North Texas , now under construction.

Build-A-Bear Inspires New Holiday Traditions at Home with 'Glisten and the Merry Mission' Now Available on Digital Demand

Following its theatrical debut last month, the heartwarming movie is now accessible on Build-A-Bear's website and popular streaming platforms throughout North America , inviting families to embark on a festive cinematic experience from the comfort of their homes.

Govee Partners with Warner Bros. for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" to Bring an Immersive Lighting Experience to Fans

"As the official smart lighting partner of the movie, we want to bring the magic of Atlantis to fans through our cutting-edge lighting and color-matching technology for an immersive experience," says Eric WU, Govee CEO.

Mixxtape, the High-Tech Cassette Tape from Paulthings, Now Available for $50

It features state-of-the-art audio technology, delivering impeccable sound quality that transports users to the golden age of cassette tapes. The sleek design and extended battery life ensure an uninterrupted and immersive music experience.

Beach Book Lovers Rejoice! Apple Vacations is teaming up with Belletrist Book Club and Penguin Random House to Bring the Ultimate Beach Read Program to Life

New Year's resolutioners looking to kick off the year with more reading, and more travel now have the best of both worlds with the ultimate readers retreat style beach-cation featuring a curated library of beach reads from their favorite book experts.

Renaissance, a Platform for Music Superfans and Artists, Emerges With 1M+ Organic Downloads and Fresh Funding

Renaissance's mobile & web app allows fans to track their streams in real-time, enter exclusive artist giveaways, and join streaming parties and communities around their favourite artists.

Read more of the latest entertainment-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtertainment on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-entertainment-news-12-stories-you-need-to-see-302009562.html

SOURCE PR Newswire