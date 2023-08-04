This Week in Entertainment News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the Big Game on Nickelodeon and Cirque de Soleil on Roblox.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the entertainment and media industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Super Bowl LVIII is Getting Slimed on Nickelodeon!

Building on the groundbreaking success established with Nickelodeon's Emmy Award-winning special telecast of the 2021 NFL WILD CARD GAME ON NICKELODEON, the alternate telecast of Super Bowl LVIII will be teeming with next-level, eye-popping on-field graphics, guest reporters, virtual filters and more.

Award-Winning Illusionist Alexx Alexxander Prepares to Make the Iconic Hollywood Sign Vanish in Support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strikes

"No matter where you are in the world, we all love the films and TV shows that come from Hollywood . As an illusionist, I wanted to use my art; to show support and puts a spotlight on what happens when creativity is not honored," Alexxander said.

T.I., Rick Ross , and 2 Chainz to Headline Tacos & Tequila Music Fest at Hall of Fame Village on Saturday, September 23

This on-field, all-encompassing festival event brings a chart-topping music lineup, along with Lucha Xtreme professional wrestling matches. Taco and tequila enthusiasts are guaranteed to enjoy a curated line-up of local food trucks, taco stands, and vendors, with themed concessions and bars.

VICE Media Group Completes Sale to Lenders

"Under new ownership and with this leadership team, VICE is positioned to drive our uniquely differentiated brand of news, entertainment and lifestyle content that makes VICE a trusted brand for global audiences and a valued partner to brands, agencies and platforms," said Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala , VICE's Co-Chief Executive Officers.

Global Celebrations Begin for Back to Hogwarts

Beginning as a fan celebration, Back to Hogwarts is recognized as one of the biggest days in any Harry Potter fan's calendar – marking the moment when students would board the Hogwarts Express on Platform 9 ¾ for adventure at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Immersive Cirque du Soleil Tycoon Experience is Now Officially Available on Roblox

Users on Roblox can build and manage their own Big Top show by unlocking crucial show elements, including artists, acrobatic performances, training studios, costume and makeup workshops, all while interacting with other users and their friends.

Ty Warner Lauds "The Beanie Bubble" for Capturing "Energy and Excitement" of Early Success in Fictionalized Account

"I applaud the filmmakers for capturing the unprecedented energy and excitement – though not the facts – surrounding the original release of Beanie Babies 30 years ago. The movie is, by its own admission, partly fiction. But, like the filmmakers, I am in the business of dreams, and I admire their creative spirit," Warner said.

PARENTS Launches First Digital Issue With Cover Stars Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

PARENTS' Back to School Issue is filled with more than 20 stories, including a cover story featuring Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, that offers expert advice, insights, and guidance for a successful year ahead.

Pixar, Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, and NVIDIA Form Alliance for OpenUSD to Drive Open Standards for 3D Content

By promoting greater interoperability of 3D tools and data, the alliance will enable developers and content creators to describe, compose, and simulate large-scale 3D projects and build an ever-widening range of 3D-enabled products and services.

IMAX Delivers Best Month of July Ever at the Global Box Office with $176.2 Million

"The fact that IMAX is having a year on par with its best ever at the global box office — despite only one movie hitting the $1 billion mark to date — speaks volumes on our surging market share and the strength of our diversified global content portfolio," said Rich Gelfond of IMAX.

NYC Nightclub Partners with Music Wellness Company to Promote Mental Health

"Therapy Sessions:'' a groundbreaking event that merges music and mental health to create a safe and supportive space for attendees will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 , at the NYC nightclub Virgo located at 324 Grand Street.

Museum of Broadway Opens New Special Exhibit Celebrating CHICAGO

Guests can get a closer look at artifacts, stunning costumes worn by some of CHICAGO's starry cast members, and even feel like they're a part of the show in an exclusive photo activation. ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO the Musical will be open until September 10, 2023 .

Lionsgate and Hasbro Sign Agreement for Lionsgate to Acquire Global Independent Content Platform eOne

Under the agreement, Lionsgate will acquire a library that includes titles such as 1917, Atomic Blonde, Green Book, Grey's Anatomy, Criminal Minds, Renegade and Designated Survivor. eOne's scripted television business is powered by The Rookie TV franchise, now in its sixth season on ABC, the hit spinoff The Rookie: Feds, and production of Showtime's critically-acclaimed horror thriller Yellowjackets.

Read more of the latest entertainment-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtertainment on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Warner Bros. Discovery and SiriusXM.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-entertainment-news-13-stories-you-need-to-see-301893298.html

SOURCE PR Newswire