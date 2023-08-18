|
This Week in Entertainment News: 13 Stories You Need to See
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a record-breaking month for streaming and 7-Eleven's meet up in Fortnite.
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the entertainment and media industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
Broadcast and cable each represented record low shares at 20.0% and 29.6% of total TV usage, respectively, to combine for a linear television total of 49.6%.
The event organizers announced an all-star lineup featuring Doug E. Fresh aka "Human Beat Box", Slim Thug, Choppa, Lil Keke, Z-Ro, DJ Mr. Rogers, and a special artist announcement on Saturday, August 26. These artists will join the nation's top Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) marching bands for an unforgettable musical experience.
Fans can enter the sweepstakes via www.bicwritewithmight.com for an opportunity to win prizes, including limited-edition BIC pens inspired by Marvel Studios' "The Marvels" (available exclusively at Office Depot and OfficeMax), film-themed memorabilia, Fandango Promotional Code, and free BIC products. One lucky grand prize winner will have the chance to win a trip to the premiere of "The Marvels", complete with airfare, lodging, food, and more.
In this newly created role and structure, McMahon will now lead all of CBS News' broadcast and streaming operations, 27 local television stations in major U.S. markets, 14 local news streaming channels and CMV's top-rated first-run syndication programming, as well as its content licensing to television stations and the division's national advertising sales business.
With stops at Rolling Loud Miami, HARD Summer and Life is Beautiful, music fans will experience Pringles in a whole new way via the Pringles Playground – an immersive experience where attendees can make their own music creations, meet artists and of course, snack on delicious Pringles crisps with their festival crew.
SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that five-time Entertainer of the Year and country music superstar Luke Bryan has been awarded the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award as one of the most streamed artists in SoundExchange's 20-year history.
FOR US TV is a unique platform that seeks to empower and unite marginalized communities by providing a space for their stories to be told. The network's focus on BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ BIPOC voices is essential to addressing the lack of representation in mainstream media.
After years of cultivating a relationship with the car community on Instagram, 7-Eleven is taking car meet ups to the next level by inviting fans to meet up virtually for the ultimate scavenger hunt across three Fortnite maps.
The Artist Workshop, renowned for its commitment to nurturing creative talents in South King and Pierce counties, is thrilled to present its first Summer Talent Showcase that spotlights the musical abilities of its members.
"The media industry is on the precipice of a major disruption as we enter a new era of immersive content," said Maureen Sullivan, partner in Bain's Communications, Media and Entertainment practice. "Winning media companies will prioritize building robust franchise engines to cultivate fandoms, investing behind technology and talent, and testing and learning around new audience engagement strategies and monetization streams."
The 30,000-square-foot indoor family entertainment center planned for Pigeon Forge will have more than 20 hands-on attractions and a retail store featuring the world's largest selection of Crayola products and unique souvenirs. Visitors will delight in innovative, never-before-seen attractions, as well as beloved, one-of-a-kind Crayola Experience activities.
"Given the massive global fan base and success of this seminal brand, we expect its revenue performance will far surpass our most successful FAST channel, Bob Ross," said Erick Opeka, President & CSO of Cineverse.
