This Week in Entertainment News: 13 Stories You Need to See

Generation Defining USHER to Perform During Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Sunday, February 11, 2024 , on CBS

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before," said USHER.

Find Your Next Obsession with Tubi's New GPT-4 Powered Content Discovery Feature

Rabbit AI allows viewers to go beyond simple keyword searches and ask questions the same way you'd ask a friend. To resolve a debate over what to watch, input "shark movies that are funny" into Rabbit AI and receive a list of relevant titles.

Scholastic Announces 2023-2024 Kid Reporters

Fifteen new and thirteen returning Kid Reporters, ages 10-14, will interview newsmakers and cover the topics that interest them and their peers most.

The Rolling Stones and Major League Baseball Team Up to Release Limited Edition Run of Exclusive Team Versions of Hackney Diamonds

Available exclusively at TheRollingStones.com, this extremely limited, true collectors' item will feature custom art for each of the 30 MLB Clubs in pocket jackets housing single disc baseball white vinyl.

Sony Electronics & Olivia Rodrigo to Release "LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo" Limited Edition Headphones

"These headphones are meant to deliver a listening experience that is a personal extension of Olivia Rodrigo's creative intent and unique sound," says Hiroshi Nakamura , Head of Personal Entertainment Business Unit, Sony Corporation.

Willie Nelson's "On The Road Again" Inspires New Program for Developing Artists and Crew

Through the end of the year, the On The Road Again program is expected to deliver tens of millions of dollars in extra earnings to club artists and crew.

Casio to Release League of Legends G-SHOCK Watches

The new shock-resistant GM-B2100LL and GA-110LL, which are based, respectively, on the full-metal GM-B2100 with octagonal bezel and the GA-110 with its distinctive three-dimensional dial, evoke the realistic game world with League of Legends details throughout, including the dial, case, and band.

Fat Joe, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, French Montana, Chuck D, Unite with Power to the Patients in PSA Demanding Healthcare Price Transparency

As Hip Hop turns 50 years old, Fat Joe and his peers reflect on the music movement that changed our country and are leading a new movement to confront "a healthcare system that has been rigged against all of us."

HSN Launches Livestream Video Shopping Experience on Sling Freestream

Sling Freestream brings viewers an exciting line-up of 400+ free Live TV channels and access to over 40,000 on-demand shows and movies. The service is available free to anyone with an internet connection via major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Brings Hell House Home to Jacksonville

In honor of the 50th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album 'Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd,' the band is set to deliver two electrifying shows and offer fans the unique opportunity to meet the rock icons during two exclusive bottle signings.

Grubhub Partners with Entertainment Icon and Food Fanatic, Snoop Dogg, to Debut the "Did Somebody Say" Platform in the U.S.

"Did Somebody Say" comes to life anchored in a new TV commercial featuring Snoop Dogg delivering an original, head-bobbing song that will give hungry Americans a taste of his own Grubhub delivery delights.

Looks to Die For: Spirit Halloween Announces its Most Exciting Looks for 2023

In honor of the brand's 40th season, Spirit Halloween is inviting everyone to go bigger than ever this Halloween. This year's offerings include timeless classics like horror monsters, family-friendly looks, all Barbie everything, cult-classic clowns, and many more killer styles.

The Hip Hop Museum & Mass Appeal Announce the Hip Hop Museum Tour Sponsored by CÎROC Kicking Off in New York City on October 14th

Ahead of the museum's 2025 opening date, the touring exhibit will feature early Hip Hop artifacts from 1973-1990, highlighting important firsts along the genre's road from block parties to sold out stadiums. Each tour stop will shine a light on the cultural and social accomplishments of a community that fought for a voice and prevailed, moving the needle on what Hip Hop was and ultimately could be.

