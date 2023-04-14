This Week in Entertainment News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the new Max streaming service and a strong opening weekend for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils Max Streaming Service Max is the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter , an expansive offering of kids content, and best-in-class programing across food, home, reality, lifestyle and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more.

TIME Reveals the 2023 TIME100 List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World

The issue has 4 worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the TIME100: actor Jennifer Coolidge , recording artist Doja Cat, CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger, and actor Michael B. Jordan .

IMAX Delivers its Best Opening Weekend Ever for an Animated Film with $21.6 Million Debut of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

The film scored the biggest IMAX opening ever for an animated film in North America with $16.6 million , and the Company's top animated debut in 22 international markets around the world.

Music Legend Randy Jackson Curates Themed Music Playlists for Unify Health Labs

Through these heart-pumping, feel-good playlists on Spotify, they hope to get listeners up and moving more often to support their overall health.

Museum of Illusions Mall of America set to open May 5

"Our museum offers a unique and unforgettable experience, meant to entertain and educate! We're so thrilled to bring our Museum of Illusions to Mall of America," says Barbara Blackwell , Museum of Illusions' Vice President of Marketing and Sales.

SabersPro Creates Lightsabers That Personalize the Star Wars Fandom Experience Luke Skywalker is excellent, and owning a lightsaber in his honor is always a fan favorite, but there are so many other force-wielding features of the franchise that attract people from all walks of life.

Grubhub Created a Pastrami-Inspired Martini So Diners Can Toast to the Series Finale of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime Video

Orders of the Maisel Tov Martini include everything fans need to enjoy the cocktail at home, including bottles of the specialty cocktail for two, garnishes, a cocktail shaker, two martini glasses and preparation instructions, with dazzling packaging inspired by Midge's signature style.

Kenny Rogers Shares Wisdom on Life, Love, Family, and Loss on New 10-Song Collection, "Life is Like a Song"

The collection, comprising songs from Rogers' archives that were deeply personal to him, will be available on CD and vinyl as well as digitally. The project marks the first new non-Christmas studio album by Rogers in 10 years and the only non-compilation/non-reissued full-length album to be released on vinyl since 1991.

Recurrent Announces Sale of SAVEUR to Executive Editor, Kat Craddock

"SAVEUR was founded by editors, and this is an unprecedented opportunity to bring our legacy brand back into the hands of editors who love it. In the months ahead, I'm excited to lean back into SAVEUR's roots while continuing to explore new ways to reach the next generation of readers as well," Craddock said.

