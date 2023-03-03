This Week in Environment News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including conservation grants from SeaWorld and a new water reuse facility in L.A.

Current air pollution standards tied to higher heart risks Long-term exposure to air pollution is tied to an increased risk of having a heart attack or dying from heart disease — with the greatest harms impacting under-resourced communities, new Kaiser Permanente research shows.

SeaWorld Conservation Fund Celebrates 20 Years of Marine Animal Conservation; Makes 22 New Grants in 2022

Various marine animal species directly benefiting from these 2022 grants include coral reefs, dolphins, manatees, penguins, seals, seabirds, sea turtles and whales.

Heritage Environmental Services Provides Waste Management Services for East Palestine Response

HES is providing support in accordance with the cleanup plan approved by government agencies with jurisdiction over the response to the event.

Jacobs to Design and Build Advanced Water Reuse Facility in Los Angeles The project will use advanced treatment processes to purify more than 15 million gallons per day (mgd), reducing the amount of imported water, providing a new groundwater supply source for up to 200,000 customers, and will help increase the city's resiliency by providing a sustainable local drinking water source in the traditionally drought-stressed region.

Flashfood and Giant Eagle Save One Million Pounds of Food From Reaching Landfills

Flashfood users turn to the app as a way to save up to 50% off high-quality items nearing their best-by date, such as meats, dairy, seafood, fresh fruits and vegetables.

Independent Women's Forum Announces Launch of Center for Energy and Conservation

Importantly, the Center will connect the role our modern energy industry has played in successful environmental outcomes and in reducing poverty and creating prosperity in the United States and around the world.

mCloud Partners with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One® Team to Accelerate Path to Net Zero

The industry leader in energy-intensive asset performance management joins forces with leading Formula One team for 2023 to showcase and apply new clean technologies addressing carbon emissions and energy waste on the path to Net Zero.

New Report Reveals Major Travel Companies are Failing Wildlife

Airbnb is among the current leaders in protecting wild animals. Airbnb, which previously worked with World Animal Protection to develop its animal welfare policy, received the second-highest overall score of 67%.

Airthereal Introduces New Electric Kitchen Composter with 90% Reduction in Food Waste

The at-home composter is sleek with multiple eco-friendly features that helps consumers not just with their own personal composting, but also to comply with new policies in various states focusing on reducing food waste and loss.

Multi X Launches 100% Carbon Neutral Certified Salmon

To achieve CarbonNeutral® Product Certification, Multi X works with Climate Impact Partners, specialists in carbon market solutions for climate action, in accordance with the requirements of the CarbonNeutral® Protocol.

