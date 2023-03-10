This Week in Environment News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including expanded carbon capture in Texas and net-zero ambitions for F1.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the environment industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Deloitte launches GreenLight Solution, an end-to-end decarbonization software tool that helps unlock a clear, actionable path to net-zero emissions

GreenLight Solution helps organizations unlock a clear, optimized, actionable decarbonization roadmap that can be integrated into their broader business strategy and existing technologies.

GrubMarket Launches "Sustainable California" Initiative to Support Agricultural Sustainability and Promote Better Food Systems in California

The initiative will invest in preserving the farming environment of the Central Valley and other areas of California through methods such as planting trees; promoting organic farming practices by financially supporting local farmers to obtain organic certifications; and developing innovative technologies that improve the sustainability of California's farming system.

Vogtle Unit 3 reaches initial criticality A reactor achieves criticality when the nuclear fission reaction becomes self-sustaining. Achieving initial criticality is necessary to continue the startup of the Unit in order to generate sufficient heat for the production of electricity.

Vistra to Create "Vistra Vision," a Leading Zero-Carbon Generation and Retail Platform, Through the Acquisition of Energy Harbor

This combination creates a leading integrated retail electricity and zero-carbon generation company with the second-largest competitive nuclear fleet in the country, along with a growing renewables and energy storage portfolio.

Smartville Takes Major Step Forward with MOAB™, Its Scalable, Second-Life Energy Storage System Installed for UC San Diego

By giving EV batteries a second life as ultra-low carbon storage with a high value per kilowatt hour and assured reliability, Smartville is bringing the U.S. closer to energy independence and the planet closer to a net-zero future.

Bayou Bend Expands Carbon Capture Project to Onshore Southeast Texas

The total acreage holds a gross storage capacity of more than one billion metric tons, positioning Bayou Bend to be a leading carbon transportation and storage solution for industrial emitters located in the Houston Ship Channel and Beaumont / Port Arthur region, one of the largest industrial corridors in the country.

CDC Foundation Supports Organizations Engaging Young People on Issues of Climate and Health Increasingly, young people are demanding action and are bringing their voices, energy and ideas to the fight against climate change. The organizations chosen to receive funding will build on this movement by promoting innovative youth-led and youth-focused outreach.

Nestlé, John Deere, Cargill, and Nutrien Ag Solutions Join Leading Harvest's New Founding Supporter Council

Founding Supporter Council members share a vision of advancing sustainable agriculture, a commitment to continuous improvement, and a desire to create harmony in sustainability reporting and verification across diverse supply chains.

Nonprofit Joins Forces with Nation's Leading Port Authority to Bring Student-Led Environmental Sustainability Adventure to Area Schools

Students explore a variety of environmental strategies and assess each strategy's ability to meet goals while also taking into account criteria such as cost, impact on the local community, sea turtle migration patterns, and other ecological factors.

FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX Driving Towards Net Zero Ambitions Through Event Partnership with Switch

F1® recently launched its first-ever sustainability strategy with the ambitious goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030. As a FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX event partner, Switch will help to bring the event in line with the sport's global commitments.

Read more of the latest environment-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenv on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for CECO Environmental and Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-environment-news-10-stories-you-need-to-see-301768378.html

SOURCE PR Newswire