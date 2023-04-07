This Week in Environment News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Earth Month initiatives from MyFitnessPal and Think Energy.

Frito-Lay and Quaker Open New Industry-Leading Greenhouse Learning Center to Fast-Track Sustainable Packaging Innovation

The R&D packaging team will use the Greenhouse Learning Center to test the biodegradation properties of compostable packages in different environments to accelerate learnings, validate lab results through simultaneous, real-time experiments as packaging formulations are improved and iterate packaging solutions quicker.

Reduce Your "Foodprint": MyFitnessPal Shares Eat Green Program for Earth Month Those who participate in the plan will be able to outline goals such as decreasing beef and red meat consumption, introducing foods with lower water-use into their diet, and planning meals that are more environmentally-friendly with exclusive recipes on the app.

Subaru of America Celebrates Fifth Year of "Subaru Loves The Earth" Community Recycling Program and Announces Major New Milestone

Subaru of America, Inc. announced that the automaker and its retailers have diverted more than eight million pieces of hard-to-recycle trash from landfills across the country through its Subaru Loves the Earth initiative.

Think Energy Launches Initiative to Protect 1 Million Trees for Earth Month

Michael Fallquist , Chief Executive Officer of Think Energy, said, "Our partnership with One Tribe furthers our commitment to be a leader in sustainability as protecting old growth forests is unmatched in its ability to sequester carbon and support rich biodiversity."

Do Good Chicken Diverts More than 27 Million Pounds of Surplus Food from Landfill in First Year of Operation

Do Good Chicken accomplished this milestone thanks to its unique closed-loop system that works with grocers to upcycle grocery surplus food (after community donations) into nutritious animal feed.

The Stone Soup Leadership Institute Announces Cronkite Awards for Climate Education Champions

We honor these leaders who have led visionary legislation to integrate climate education into their state's schools. They represent a model for future collaboration; with the award we will highlight their leadership and build bridges to push this important agenda forward.

IKEA U.S. launches As-is online service, among other initiatives to help customers make more sustainable and affordable choices this Earth Month

For the first time ever, IKEA Family members nationwide can shop As-is products in their local stores from the comfort of their homes. Through this service, customers will be able to help lower their environmental impact by giving discontinued and gently used items a second chance and a second home.

Zero Cow Factory, India's first animal-free precision fermentation dairy startup secures $4 million In Seed Funding

The company has developed a patented technology to produce dairy proteins such as casein & whey, without any animal being involved. Zero Cow Factory is highly focused on animal-free casein production which is the most complex protein and hasn't been commercialized by any company globally.

Yara and Enbridge to develop and construct a low-carbon blue ammonia project at Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center

Once operational, the production facility will be capable of supplying low-carbon ammonia to meet growing global demand, with an expected capacity of 1.2–1.4 million tons per annum. Approximately 95 percent of the carbon dioxide (CO2) generated from the production process is anticipated to be captured and transported to nearby permanent geologic storage.

Ørsted and Google Sign First Power Purchase Agreement in the U.S.

"Building a 24/7 carbon-free energy portfolio requires us to blend various resources to optimize for hourly production, and that's exactly what this project helps us accomplish" says Sana Ouji , Energy Lead at Google.

