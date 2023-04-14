This Week in Environment News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new customer sustainability platform from PepsiCo.

EARTHDAY.ORG to Host Monumental 'Earth Week' in Honor of 2023 Theme, "Invest in Our Planet"

In cohesion with the virtual events, EDO is working with individuals and organizations globally to host thousands of in-person cleanups, rallies, celebrations, and protests across each time zone.

PepsiCo Debuts New Customer Sustainability Platform Designed To Deliver Critical Solutions Most Needed by Customers

Todd Squarek , Senior Vice President, Chief Sustainability Officer for PepsiCo Beverages North America, said, "With this platform we're leveraging the shared scale of PepsiCo's and our customers' businesses to maximize impact, drive progress toward our pep+ goals, and benefit both our businesses, the planet and the communities we serve."

Natural Grocers® Honors Earth Day in 2023

"We hope folks join us for our Earth Day celebration and enjoy stellar discounts on products from every department that support a more regenerative future for the planet," said Raquel Isely , Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers.

Chipotle Pilots New Responsible Restaurant Design Alongside Sustainability Campaign

Chipotle's new restaurant design is all electric, aims to maximize energy efficiency, and utilizes 100% renewable energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from energy use at these restaurants.

National Wildlife Federation and Johnson Outdoors Celebrate National Volunteer Week April 16-23 with Cleanup Activities to Help the Planet

People across the country can go solo or grab a crew to volunteer and pick up litter in their respective neighborhoods, parks, beaches, and other outdoor spaces. It's simple and easy to do—every cleanup effort will help make the planet a healthier, happier place.

Frito-Lay North America Completes First Third-Party Electric Vehicle Shipment in Continued Effort to Decarbonize Supply Chain

This is the first third-party transportation shipment on an electric vehicle (EV) for PepsiCo globally and establishes FLNA and its beloved snack products as the first to contract transport on Schneider's electric truck fleet of Freightliner eCascadias.

Napa Valley Vintners Gives $2.1 Million for Wildfire Resiliency

According to the project collaborators, fire roads included in the grant will provide critical access for firefighters in the event of another wildfire and will also act as fire breaks to reduce or halt the spread of wildfires.

CH4 Global Launches Methane Tamer™ Beef Feedlot, first of the new formulations in the Methane Tamer™ line

New targeted digestive aid formulation with quality star ingredient, Asparagopsis seaweed, is a safe, cost-effective way to reduce enteric methane emissions from beef feedlot cattle by as much as 90%.

Introducing the Nation's First Green Integrated Energy Center

This ambitious project includes the building of 1-gigawatt of data centers, establishing a Green Hydrogen Hub, and, over time, deploying four to six small modular reactors (SMRs) each generating on the order of 250 MWe each. The Surry Green Energy Center may also incorporate energy storage capabilities to balance supply and demand at the fully integrated site.

Diageo introduces drones to drive farming efficiency and environmental benefits across tequila farming in Mexico

The drones work in pairs: one to identify the plants that need attention and collect data on the growth of the agave plants, and the other dispenses a unique water fertilizer and pesticide mix where needed at night when the stomata is open. The collection of data has helped the agave planters to make better decisions on resource use.

