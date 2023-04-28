This Week in Environment News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including NASA's study of tropical cyclones and consumers' willingness to pay more for sustainable products.

NASA, Rocket Lab Set Coverage for Tropical Cyclones Mission TROPICS will study tropical cyclones as part of NASA's Earth System Science Pathfinder Program and should increase understanding of the processes driving rapid changes in storm structure and integrity.

Despite Inflation Pressures, Over Two-Thirds of Americans Are Willing to Pay More for Sustainable Products, PDI Study Finds

Young people are especially open to paying more for sustainable products, with 77% of Gen Z (ages 18-26) and 72% of Millennials (ages 27-42) saying they would do so. Parents were also prepared to open their wallets for sustainability, with more than three-fourths (76%) noting they would pay more.

New Wooden Cutlery from Eco-Products is a Cut Above

Wendell Simonson , Director of Marketing for Eco-Products, said, "Fiber-only alternatives are becoming increasingly popular, and now there is an offering that doesn't require foodservice operators to sacrifice on design or performance."

SKYY® Vodka Furthers Commitment to Water Conservation Through a Multi-Year Partnership with The Ocean Foundation

The partnership, inspired by both organizations' belief that water matters, will help drive awareness, education, and action towards helping to conserve and restore the planet's waterways.

4ocean Certifies GoodPop as First Food Brand to Receive Plastic Neutral Product Certification

The two-year agreement with the frozen treat maker and the country's premier ocean cleanup company will offset more than half a million pounds of plastic from packaging and fund ocean, river, and coastline cleanup efforts around the world.

Philippe Cousteau's EarthEcho International Announces the U.S. and U.K. Finalist Student Teams Tackling Species Decline in the 2023 OurEcho Challenge

The annual STEM competition empowers U.S. students in grades 5-9 and U.K. students attending years 6-10 to take a closer look at biodiversity in their communities.

Breakthrough Properties Unveils Plans for Vitrum by Breakthrough In Cambridge's Most Advanced Life Sciences Environment

Located inside St John's Innovation Park in Cambridge, England , Breakthrough will transform the existing 1.8-acre site into a flexible, high-performance laboratory. Vitrum by Breakthrough will promote site biodiversity and embrace the theme of "nature as a workplace."

Write the World and Seventh Generation Announce Winners of the 2023 Climate Writing Awards

"These Gen Z writers confront the warming planet they will inherit with powerful words and optimistic spirit," said David Weinstein , founder of Write the World. "Their voices inspire the urgent need to act today to preserve our natural environment for generations to come."

Environmental and Indigenous Rights Advocate to Receive Dickinson College's Rose-Walters Prize for Environmental Activism

The Rose-Walters Prize acknowledges Tara Houska's accomplishments as founder of the Giniw Collective – a resistance advocating for systemic change that respects Indigenous sovereignty, prioritizing land defense, traditional knowledge, and divestment to protect the Earth.

Chomps Doubles Down on Regenerative Agriculture Movement, Announces New Partnership with Land to Market

Regenerative agriculture is a nature-based approach that goes far beyond sustainability to continuously improve the entire ecosystem –– soil, water, air, and animals. Leaders at Chomps wanted an independent third party to continue to vet its supply chain without bias.

