This Week in Environment News: 10 Stories You Need to See

Taco Bell®, Cargill and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Partner to Restore Habitats and Expand Sustainable Farming Practices in Beef Supply Chain

Leveraging the expertise of NFWF, this partnership will support beef producers with technical and financial tools to expand their regenerative ranching practices, from conserving grassland ecosystems to improving river water quality and biodiversity.

Full Harvest Reduces Food Waste Faster by Expanding Supply Chain Digitization to All Produce Grades

Having already helped growers sell over 85 million pounds of surplus and imperfect produce to date, Full Harvest is leveraging its marketplace, previously only for excess produce, to now digitize the entire produce supply chain and provide valuable data and insights, which is critical to solve the food waste problem.

Eilat Presents The World's First Sunscreen Formulated To Nourish Endangered Coral Reefs Marine and skincare specialists have developed a new formulation based on a non-nano, titanium-dioxide-based, mineral sunscreen. The base formula is ecocert compliant and has undergone extensive aquatic safety testing, to include c. elegans, freshwater fish, saltwater fish and coral larvae.

Frontline Wildfire Defense Launches Fire Warning Software that Protects Homes and Businesses 100x Faster Than Traditional Defense Systems

Defense System 2 offers the first-of-its-kind fire ember threat detection and tracking, providing Frontline customers with early fire warnings and automatic system activation.

Alaska Airlines and ZeroAvia developing world's largest zero-emission aircraft

Aligning ZeroAvia's powertrain with the Dash 8-400 airframe will represent a commercially viable zero-emission aircraft with fuel cell engine technology around five times more powerful than what has been demonstrated anywhere to date.

Newly Released WSP Book Unlocks Key Climate Strategies for Organizations

WSP USA has advanced its commitment to help organizations become Future Ready® with the release of an essential book that explores how organizations can rethink their climate mitigation and resilience practices for greater impact.

Bay Area Students Battle Mother Nature: The Tech Challenge 2023 Takes on Extreme Weather with "Survive the Storm" Theme, Featuring Inventive Structures Designed to Protect Against High Winds

How can we engineer protections against severe weather events? It's a question engineers are thinking about more and more, and a question that thousands of promising young engineers took on at The Tech Challenge: Survive the Storm, on April 29 and 30.

Kroger Recycles and Upcycles its Way to Less Waste

Kroger, the first retailer in the world to offer a free and easy flexible plastic packaging recycling program for its Our Brands products in collaboration with TerraCycle, has recycled more than one million pieces of packaging since the program began in 2020.

US Homeowners Fear Hurricane Damage, but Often Lack Critical Protection

Though 71% of U.S. homeowners have a moderate or greater worry their home will be damaged by extreme weather, only slightly more than half said they have specialized coverage against flooding or earthquakes. Flooding, and specifically high water caused by storm surge, remains among the costliest and most dangerous parts of hurricanes.

Zymo Research Introduces a Molecular Wildlife & Ecology Grant to support wildlife conservation

Molecular methodologies are vital to wildlife research and through this grant, Zymo Research aims to equip researchers with the necessary tools, services and technical support to conduct their studies. The grant will be awards to five applicants, who will receive a $2,500 credit to use on Zymo Research products and services.

