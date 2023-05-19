This Week in Environment News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including The Weather Company's staying power and a new AI-powered hummingbird feeder.

IBM's The Weather Company Continues to Be the World's Most Accurate Forecaster Overall, Despite Growing Competition and Amid Weather's Increased Impact

Accuracy has become increasingly paramount as people and businesses continue to monitor weather forecasts to help them make decisions, especially amid the growing volatility of weather and a changing climate. In fact, a recent study validated that 91% of respondents cited accuracy among the top five leading criteria for why they select a weather provider.

Greentown Labs Announces Go Make 2023 Program with Shell

Designed to accelerate startup-corporate partnerships to advance climatetech, this Greentown Go program is focused on technologies for carbon utilization, storage, and traceability.

Education Must Be Put Front and Centre on the G7 Agenda

By 2050, as many as 140 million people across South Asia , sub-Saharan Africa, and Latin America could be displaced by climate change. By connecting climate action with education action, we can reduce risk, build resilience, and protect our planet from the life-threatening impacts of massive flooding, temperature rises, rising seas and other climate catastrophes.

Boeing Publicly Launches "Cascade" to Support Aviation's Net Zero Goal

Cascade examines the full life cycle of alternate energy sources for aviation – from production through distribution and use – and quantifies the ability to cut aviation's carbon emissions. Data modeling also measures airplane fleet renewal, operational efficiency, renewable energy sources, future aircraft and market-based measures as pathways to decarbonization.

Bird Buddy Launches World First AI-Powered Smart Hummingbird Feeder and Smart Bird Bath Bird Buddy's Smart Hummingbird Feeder is designed to provide up close and personal views of our tiniest, beloved feathered friends like never before. It recognizes all common hummingbird species in North America and captures exceptional photos and videos of these quick-moving wonders. In addition to hummingbirds, these feeders may also attract bees and butterflies, ever-increasing the biodiversity of any backyard.

Frost and Sullivan Institute Launches Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards, 2023 for Emerging Companies Dedicated to 'Innovating to Zero'

The Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition, 2023 for Emerging Companies honors startup companies that are focused on developing innovative products and services that address global challenges while creating a positive impact on the environment, society, and economy.

FirstEnergy to Donate and Plant More Than 3,200 Trees Across New Jersey in 2023

Since April 2021 , FirstEnergy has donated and planted more than 40,000 trees throughout its six-state service territory. This initiative is an important part of the company's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, promote responsible use of natural resources and further the advancement of sustainable practices.

Loliware Launches New Seaweed Resin to Replace Plastics at International Materials Conference

"We're thrilled to launch our second regenerative, compostable resin," said Loliware founder and CEO Sea F. Briganti. "It unlocks hundreds, if not thousands, of new products to replace single-use plastics at scale using the industry's existing equipment."

QBE North America Provides Tips to Help Businesses Prepare for Hurricane Season

"Hurricanes like Ida in 2021, which traveled from Louisiana up through New England, can have a significant impact well beyond coastal areas traditionally considered most at risk. Businesses must take the initiative to mitigate the losses associated with these natural disasters," said Monique McQueen , Vice President of Property Claims at QBE North America.

As Wildfire Threats Surge Across U.S., GHD Unveils Proven Solution for Managing Community Wildfire Risks

GHD's Burntfields Wildfire Risk Management Solution focuses on keeping people and property safe by determining what drives wildfire risks, where and when those risks can occur and offering effective solutions to improve business and community resiliency.

