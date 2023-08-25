This Week in Environment News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Dove's work to protect rainforests and a solution to tire waste.

In Partnership with the Rimba Collective, Dove Will Help Protect and Restore 123,000 Acres of Rainforest in Southeast Asia - an Area 8x the Size of Manhattan - Over Five Years

In partnership with Rimba Collective, the Dove Nature Regeneration Project, which is funded through Unilever's Climate & Nature Fund, will support projects that protect rainforests, restore rainforest ecosystems, and tackle climate change.

Francisco Partners to Acquire The Weather Company Assets from IBM

The assets being acquired by Francisco Partners include The Weather Company's digital consumer-facing offerings, The Weather Channel mobile and cloud-based digital properties including Weather.com, Weather Underground and Storm Radar , as well as its enterprise offerings for broadcast, media, aviation, advertising technology and data solutions for other emerging industries.

Nodal Power Raises $13 Million Seed Round to Build Renewable Energy Power Plants at Landfills

Much of the funding has already been deployed to build and operate two power plants in the US. Site one, located in the southeast US, exports electricity generated by landfill gas to the local utility. Site two, located in the mountain west, runs a (first of its kind) fully sustainable off-grid data center powered by landfill gas.

InnoVent Renewables Launches a Solution to Global Waste Tire Challenge

InnoVent Renewables launched as a U.S.-based technology and operations company with a proprietary continuous pyrolysis technology that converts waste tires, plastics, and biomass into valuable fuels and chemicals.

Salient AI-based Forecasting Model Solves Weather Prediction Challenges Amidst Unprecedented Climate Patterns

Developed by a leading team of scientists and engineers, the cutting-edge AI model employs the power of AI and calibration to create reliable probabilistic distributions and empower decision makers to navigate weather-related challenges and opportunities with greater confidence.

Investing in a Greener Future for Our Little Ones

With garden beds offered at prices below production costs, the program introduces gardening to children and encourages them to foster a life-long love of nature. Parents can bond with their kids as they develop gardening skills, while helping little ones build their own gardens and grow vegetables.

Ridwell Launches in Santa Monica to Bring Innovative Sustainability Service - Paving the Way for a Greener Los Angeles

Ridwell, together with its network of more than 200 recycling businesses and community partners, diverts reusable and hard-to-recycle materials that curbside municipalities don't pick up from households - items such as thin plastic film (produce bags, Amazon envelopes), multi-layer plastic (chip bags, candy bar wrappers, frozen food bags), batteries, lightbulbs, clothing, and more.

Ørsted Partners with The Conservation Fund and The Nature Conservancy to Protect and Restore Native Tallgrass Prairie near Sunflower Wind Farm

"Delivering the renewable energy we need and protecting natural habitats are not zero-sum," said Dr. Daniel Willard , Biodiversity Specialist with Ørsted. "Ørsted's goals are ambitious, and our investments in biodiversity conservation are increasing year over year."

Circular Economy Mindset Can Help Secure a Water Positive Future to Benefit People and Planet

"Thirst for change: securing a water positive future" notes that water provision and use contribute around 10% of global carbon emissions, while drought could affect as many as 75% of the world's population by 2050, meaning inaction now could be as detrimental to the planet as not tackling the climate crisis.

New Benchmark Analysis of U.S. Banks Reveals Inconsistencies Between Climate Goals and Climate Lobbying Practices

Every bank assessed in the analysis publicly acknowledges the reality of climate change and the need for policies to address climate risk and meet U.S. emissions reduction goals. However, banks have also been slow to take advantage of recent Paris -aligned advocacy opportunities, such as the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.

