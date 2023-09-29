This Week in Environment News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including FORTUNE's "Change the World" list.

FORTUNE Announces the 2023 'Change the World' List

Fortune's 9th annual list showcases 59 companies that have made an important social or environmental impact through their profit-making strategies and operations this year. Companies are recognized for innovative business strategies that positively impact the world.

FIRST Global, Title Sponsor Lam Research to Host the World's Most International Innovation Challenge to Inspire Kids in STEM, Future Solutions for Climate Change

"We are thrilled to bring the FIRST Global Challenge to Singapore. This year, the event is of particular importance as it centers on revolutionizing renewable energy — one of the world's most pressing problems," said Dean Kamen, founder of FIRST Global.

Sustainable Packaging Disruptors Bluebird and Pact Collective Partner to Drive the Beauty Industry Toward Circularity

Bluebird and Pact's partnership will start by enabling over 150 beauty and wellness brands a turnkey solution to swiftly assess the recyclability of their packaging and effectively communicate the appropriate disposal and recycling guidelines to consumers via an intuitive interactive e-commerce widget.

Women Front and Center at High-Level UNGA and Climate Week Events

Key events and opportunities during the world's largest gathering of global leaders showcased the growing noteworthy female experts and scientists in climate thought leadership and action.

At Farm Aid 2023, Farmers Say Climate Change Demands Sustainable Ag, Policy Must Follow

As Congress readies the 2023 Farm Bill, Farm Aid's annual music and food festival was the backdrop for farmers' and farm advocates' calls for policies that incentivize climate-resilient agriculture, challenge corporate power and promote equity in the food system.

Pest Predictions: Experts Explain Why Pest Populations Are Rising This Fall & Winter

Much of the country was met with bouts of heat waves, humidity and thunderstorms this summer. With chilly and damp conditions just around the corner, NPMA's entomology team is expecting a pest-ridden fall and winter season ahead with increased sightings of rodents, cockroaches, and stink bugs, among other pests.

DHL Express Introduces Sustainable Solution for its U.S. Aviation Operations

DHL Express will be the first international express package carrier to implement mobile charging carts at select U.S. airport facilities, which will reduce carbon emissions (C02) by nearly 800 tons per year.

Robot Funded by Can Manufacturers Institute to Save More Than 1 Million Aluminum Beverage Cans Annually from Landfill

"We are excited about the lease model because it highlights that aluminum beverage cans are consistently one of the most valuable recyclable commodities and further exemplifies how this recycled beverage container pays its own cost of recycling due to that high market value," said John Rost , vice president of global sustainability and regulatory affairs at Crown Holdings.

American Battery Technology Company Receives Contract from US DOE for $20M Project to Accelerate Commercialization of Next-Generation Advanced Battery Recycling Technologies

ABTC and its partners intend to validate, test, and deploy three new first-of-kind disruptive advanced separation and processing technologies to further enhance the economic competitiveness, reduce environmental impact, and re-integrate an even greater percentage of the constituent components to the domestic battery manufacturing market.

LILYSILK's Environmental Milestone: 15,000 Trees Planted in Collaboration with One Tree Planted in Brazil Reforestation Project

During the month of April, LILYSILK pledged to plant one tree for every online purchase, resulting in the successful planting of 15,000 trees. This endeavor has played a crucial role in restoring 15 hectares of land in Pontal do Paranapanema, São Paulo State .

SOURCE PR Newswire