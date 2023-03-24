This Week in Environment News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Zentiva's commitment to plant 1 million trees by 2030.

Bezos Earth Fund Invests $34 Million to Help Deliver Healthy, Climate-Friendly Food and Improve Corporate Climate Accountability

"We must find new ways to feed and nourish a growing population without degrading our planet, and we can do it if we think boldly and act innovatively," said Lauren Sánchez, Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund.

L'Oréal Becomes Third Global Company to Invest in Geno-led Venture for Sustainably Sourced Ingredients

These new ingredients will be used in a range of L'Oréal's products, marking an essential step towards L'Oréal's goals of 100% eco-designed formulas that respect the diversity of aquatic ecosystems and 95% of ingredients from renewable plant-based sources or abundant minerals by 2030.

PepsiCo Announces $216 Million Investment in Long-term Partnerships to Support Regenerative Agriculture Transformation

The combined impact of these three strategic partnerships is expected to support the accelerated uptake of regenerative practices on more than three million acres and deliver approximately three million metric tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions and removals by 2030.

WoodWick® Candles introduces consciously created candle line, ReNew Collection

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new collection, ReNew, consciously created with plant-based, sustainable ingredients and recycled materials," said Michelle Favaloro , Vice President Brand Management for Home Fragrance and Wellness at Newell Brands.

Zentiva Commits to Plant 1 Million Trees by 2030

Zentiva's Sustainability journey started back in 2019 by planting the first trees in Romania . Since then, the company has planted more than 250,000 trees as part of its reforestation and offsetting program.

Traditional Medicinals Announces First Ever BPI-Certified Compostable Tea Wrapper

As the first-ever compostable tea wrapper to be certified by the BPI, the packaging meets stringent standards for biodegradability, compostability, and eco-friendliness, ensuring that it truly breaks down and returns to the earth, leaving no harmful residues behind.

David's Bridal Debuts Exclusive Eco-Minded Bridal Collection for Spring 2023

In an ongoing strategy to serve the new luxury to all customers, the REIMAGINE by DB Studio collection is thoughtfully designed to evoke everlasting memories while reducing the environmental impact for the sustainably modern bride.

CheckSammy Drop Program Solves for Easy Textile Recycling Nationwide

"Drop" simplifies textile waste by allowing clothing retailers, manufacturers, and even multifamily apartment communities to deploy Drop Bags or Bins and schedule one-time or recurring pick-ups. CheckSammy will then consolidate and redirect collected material to a more sustainable and measurable outcome.

itel's "No Plastic is Fantastic" Initiative Protects the Environment and Eliminates Over 160,000 Disposable Water Bottles

To date, the company has not only eliminated 4 tons of plastic bottles that could have potentially ended up in local rivers and waterways, but, through employee volunteer hours, has cleaned up over 2,000 yards of beachfront removing plastic waste and other debris from local beaches and public spaces.

Black is the New Green: AIRCARBON STRAWS in Black Now Available Designed with the consumer experience in mind, AIRCARBON straws in black are smooth, never soggy, and home compostable, making them an ideal alternative to traditional paper straws.

PG&E Customers' Electricity 96% Greenhouse Gas-Free in 2022

The company is planning to exceed the state's renewable and carbon-free requirements under Senate Bill 100, which requires 60% renewables by 2030 and 100% renewables and zero-carbon resources by 2045.

