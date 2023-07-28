This Week in Environment News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including investments in regenerative agriculture and sustainable flight.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the environment industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PepsiCo and Walmart Aim to Support Regenerative Agriculture Across More than 2 Million Acres of Farmland

PepsiCo and Walmart announced a 7-year collaboration to pursue $120 million worth of investments focused on supporting U.S. and Canadian farmers in their pursuit to improve soil health and water quality.

Introducing ROOTS: Biodegradable 3D-Printed Designer Footwear

The collaboration is a milestone in the intersection of fashion, technology, and environmental consciousness, helping usher in a new era of sustainable design. Kitty's artistic vision for the slide combined with Balena's expertise in bio-plastic materials has resulted in a truly remarkable designer item – as striking as it is circular.

Financial barriers are preventing climate-conscious individuals from taking action, new Deloitte report shows

"Most people agree climate change is a critical issue and want to take steps to address it, but too many are unable to do so amid rising costs, recession fears, geopolitical tensions, the long-term ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, and more," says Leon Pieters , Global Consumer Industry leader, Deloitte Global.

Space for Humanity and Legion M Announce Partnership to Develop Music Video for William Shatner's "So Fragile, So Blue"

"His personal journey into space has shown him the fragility and interconnectedness of our planet, igniting a fire within him to effect real change here on Earth. Through his powerful words and undeniable passion, Bill exemplifies how this transformative experience can awaken a sense of responsibility and inspire us all to work towards a more sustainable and compassionate future," said Rachel Lyons , Executive Director of Space for Humanity.

United's Sustainable Flight Fund Grows to Nearly $200 Million and Adds Strategic Partners

The Fund was launched in February to rally businesses and consumers to support the supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) - more than 60,000 customers have contributed.

The Home Depot Publishes ESG Report, Announces New Goals to Reduce Carbon Emissions, Invests More Training in Frontline Associates and Leaders

In 2022, the company reduced its Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by approximately 92,000 metric tons, equivalent to taking more than 20,000 cars off the road for a year. Recently, the company submitted new carbon reduction goals to the Science Based Target initiative for Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 "Use of Products Sold" emissions.

Brilliant Planet Announces First Large-Scale Carbon Removal Purchase, Made by Block, Inc. through the Watershed Marketplace

On behalf of Block, Brilliant Planet will remove 1,500 tons of carbon by 2027 at its planned demonstration facility in Morocco . A key pillar of Block's corporate sustainability program is its commitment to becoming net zero carbon for its operations by 2030.

Canada Goose Brings Recommerce to Life in Canada and Achieves Sustainability Milestones

Putting the company's purpose to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm into action, Canada Goose Generations invites consumers to trade in and purchase pre-loved Canada Goose outerwear and apparel directly from the performance luxury brand.

IBM Cloud Carbon Calculator Helps Organizations Advance Sustainability Objectives and Address Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The IBM Cloud Carbon Calculator – an AI-informed dashboard – can help clients access emissions data across a variety of IBM Cloud workloads such as AI, high performance computing (HPC) and financial services.

USDA and Cooperators Boost Reduction and Re-utilization of Food Loss and Waste in Asia

The Food Waste Reduction and Nutrient Recycling Technology Forum was held in Park Hyatt Hotel in Guangzhou, China on July 17, 2023 to introduce US efforts toward the reduction of food loss and waste (FLW) to interested colleagues in China .

SUEZ and Schneider Electric join forces to accelerate digital services for the water sector

An estimated two-thirds of the world's population will be living in water-stressed areas by 2025. SUEZ and Schneider Electric intend to help meet the challenges of water scarcity through the deployment of better performing and more resilient water cycle infrastructures.

Read more of the latest environment-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenv on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for International Paper, Neogen, and Avient.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-environment-news-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301887824.html

SOURCE PR Newswire