This Week in Environment News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Kia's use of ocean plastic and Merrell's shoe launch for Zero Waste Week.

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the environment industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Kia partner, The Ocean Cleanup, delivers record 55-ton ocean plastic haul Recycling of the plastic will begin shortly, and Kia will use a proportion of the material in future models. This policy aligns with Kia's commitment to provide sustainable mobility solutions that have a measurable impact on achieving sustainability at scale.

Merrell Unveils Limited-Edition Shoe Collection Made with Scrap Material for Zero Waste Week

"The Scrap collection diverts excess materials from the waste stream, allowing us to invite more consumers outdoors to champion exploration while considering their environmental impact in a way that makes them look cool, feel good, and do good," said Regina Hill , Marketing Manager at Merrell.

Red Cross takes urgent action to help communities devastated by the climate crisis

Right now, the Red Cross is readying volunteers and supplies along the Gulf Coast in advance of Idalia, even as it remains on the ground helping communities recover from the deadliest wildfires of the last century in Hawaii , a powerful typhoon in the U.S. territory of Guam , and 1-in-100-year flooding in the Northeast, among others.

Consumers want more sustainable product packaging, but struggle to identify it

A Bain survey of nearly 4,000 US consumers showed 70% believe single-use glass has a lower carbon footprint than single-use plastic, while only 12% guessed it was plastic—the correct answer.

Agriculture Secretary Thomas Vilsack Announces $150M to Connect Underserved and Small-Acreage Forest Landowners

The investments address climate change while also supporting rural economies, maintaining land ownership for future generations, and protecting private forestlands from increasing development pressure.

Food Compost Waste Program Diverts 94,000 Pounds in Food Waste, Wins 'Sustainability Initiative of the Year' Award

This year alone, the SPX FLOW Food Compost Waste Program has collected approximately 26,262 pounds in food waste. The Program prevents organic food material from going to landfill, reducing non-decomposing waste and methane emissions.

Following Habitat Destruction from Heavy Rains, SeaWorld Conservation Fund Makes Emergency Grant to Help Save Hundreds of Endangered African Penguin Chicks in South Africa

SANCCOB used the grant to rescue and care for 209 abandoned and displaced chicks from colonies in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape of South Africa following extreme weather and devastating floods that destroyed habitats and nests. The chicks are being hand reared until they can be safely released back to their native habitats

Amcor launches high-barrier performance paper packaging in North America

Paper-based packaging alternatives employ innovative technologies to deliver the right barrier, shelf-life, and machine performance to meet brand and product needs. Consumers often seek paper-based packaging to deliver a more sustainable end-of-life, due to widespread curbside paper collection and recycling.

Ipe Decking Supplier, Ipe Woods USA , Plants 5,600 Trees in Amazon Rainforest to Promote Sustainability

As part of their ethos, the company plants a minimum of five trees in the Amazon Rainforest for every single order placed. This strategic initiative ensures a positive ecological impact that goes beyond the resources used, exemplifying their holistic approach to business.

Urban Beekeeping: A Green Illusion? The Need for a Measured Approach to Regenerating Biodiversity in Cities

Bringing biodiversity back to cities is not just a wish but an achievable goal with a clear and measured strategy. The essential actions can be summarized in three phases, aiming to create a balance between the urban world and nature.

Start-up Fighting Cow-Burped Methane Raises US$29MM in Series B Funding, Bringing Total Investment to US$47MM

When added to cattle feed, Methane Tamer—which uses a red seaweed (Asparagopsis)—reduces the animals' methane emissions by up to 90% while also reducing the feed energy lost to methane emissions.

Read more of the latest environment-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenv on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-environment-news-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301915426.html

SOURCE PR Newswire