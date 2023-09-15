This Week in Environment News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new curriculum for teaching students about ocean pollution.

McDonald's, Post Holdings, and PUMA Join Over 20 Leading Partners in Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition

A key measure for gauging a company's commitment to climate transition is Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-alignment. The Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition (Supplier LOCT) supports the climate goals and efforts of the partners' suppliers by training them on how to set and reach these targets.

Brightmark, Guy Harvey Foundation Launch Marine Science Curriculum, Educating K-5 Students on Ocean Plastic Pollution

Brightmark, together with GHF, authored the Plastic Pollution, Plastic Solution unit, a week-long lesson plan that addresses a range of age-appropriate topics, from identifying different types of plastic and their corresponding life cycles to understanding different recycling processes.

Elevating the Work of Young Climate Leaders from Across the Globe, Girl Rising Welcomes New Cohort of Future Rising Fellows

These 10 young leaders, from fields ranging from habitat conservation to marine ecology; from climate advocacy to hydro-meteorology will participate in the year-long Fellowship. Girl Rising will support these nine women and one man with storytelling training, network building, advocacy opportunities, and financial assistance.

ContraPest® Deploying at Waste Water Treatment Facilities

SenesTech, Inc., the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, ContraPest®, announced that ContraPest is being deployed into a new vertical, waste water treatment facilities, with deployments in both Washington and California .

Carbon Cowboys Tackling Climate Change

Melliens' data-driven Livestock Carbon Monitoring & Carbon Offset Sharing Platform aims to help beef producers generate and sell carbon offsets by adopting agricultural methods less carbon-intensive than current industry standards.

Modern Mill Named to Sustainable Company Product Innovation of the Year (Americas) by Environmental Finance

Modern Mill's flagship product ACRE, tackles deforestation with its 100% tree-free makeup. It's made from upcycled rice hulls, a form of agricultural waste, in a zero-waste manufacturing environment.

Pyxus International, USAID Partner to Unlock Farmer Value in Malawi

This award compliments PAM's investment to date and offsets certain company expenditures going forward as both entities work to increase the availability of high-quality, climate-smart groundnut seed varieties, boost groundnut production and processing, support improved farmer livelihood and counteract the nation's high rate of deforestation.

Mars Publishes "Accelerated, Affordable and Achievable" Net Zero Roadmap to Cut Emissions 50% by 2030 Across Full Value Chain

From the farms where food is grown for people and pets to the veterinary clinics where our pets are cared for, Mars is taking immediate action to reduce GHG emissions across its businesses to help build a better, more sustainable future for all.

United for sustainable agriculture: BASF hosts roundtable discussion with farmers on cotton at the United Nations headquarters

While sustainable farming sounds new, the principles are not. Farmers across cotton-producing regions in the United States and Europe have leveraged these practices to help reduce soil erosion and improve soil health, while reducing excess nitrogen use.

Optera Secures $12M to Help Companies Prepare for New SEC Climate Disclosure Requirements

Optera delivers carbon management software that enables companies to reduce the climate impacts of their operations, supply chains, and products.

American Public University System's Supernova Search Group Receives NASA Grant to Conduct Research on Plants in Outer Space

The Supernova Search Group deduced that future human settlements on the Moon and Mars will need to find ways to grow plants in soil environments (known as regolith) that have no organic material and do not typically support plant growth. The research seeks to identify sustainable solutions to help support astronauts on prolonged missions using algae-based systems.

