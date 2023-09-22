This Week in Environment News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a watch upcycling program and news from NYC Climate Week.

Organic Valley Joins Climate Week NYC to Highlight How Doing Dairy Right Can be Part of the Climate Solution

Organic Valley launched Protecting Where Your Food Comes From, a new campaign that highlights the importance of our food system and protecting small organic family farms, which are home to countless plants and animals and help reverse the effects of climate change.

Industry leaders urged to contribute to a comprehensive new climate report card to shape UN climate negotiations

The first UNFCCC Global Stocktake represents a critical moment to course correct and accelerate climate action where it is most needed. In contrast to the Global Stocktake, which focusses on country-level emissions, the Corporate Climate Stocktake examines the pace of clean energy adoption within economic sectors.

Timex Launches Takeback Program Designed to Help Ensure No Watch Ends Up in a Landfill

Starting today ( Sept. 20 ), Timex invites everyone to ship their pre-loved watches back (any watch from any brand) to either be upcycled into new products or available for purchase on the Timex ReWound site.

Ocean Infinity secures survey contract for first-ever floating offshore windfarm project on US West Coast

Under the terms of this contract, Ocean Infinity will undertake a comprehensive site investigation survey using multiple AUVs (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles) simultaneously for Equinor's groundbreaking floating offshore wind lease area (OCS-P 0563).

Back to the Roots is Launching the Garden Industry's 1st Ever Soil Packaging Made from 100% Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic

"We ultimately envision a world where our community can bring back their own reusable totes into stores to fill up with soil year after year after year; but in the meantime, we want to reduce & recycle — each bag we sell should use less and less drilled oil/gas and virgin plastic," says Co-Founder & Co-CEO Alejandro Velez .

Thomas'® Celebrates National Public Lands Day with Third Annual Volunteer Trail Cleanup Event

On-site, volunteers who share a love for their community and passion for nature will support the Forest Park Trails Program, inclusive of enhancing opportunities for outdoor recreation, expanding the park's designated walking trails and creating ADA accessible paths to accommodate all abilities. They will also maintain and improve the ecological health of the forest through maintenance, beautification, weeding, and trash removal.

Hertz and Mayor Adams Launch "Hertz Electrifies New York City"

Through the initiative, Hertz intends to add up to 1,700 rental EVs to its local fleet, create 100 new jobs to serve its growing New York presence, and partner with four public high schools to create EV education and training opportunities for students.

Climate Impact Partners' Annual Report Reveals Climate Commitment Issues Among Fortune Global 500 Companies

"The lack of climate commitments from some of the world's largest companies is concerning as we get closer to 2030. At this critical juncture, we need companies to lean in, not pull away," said Sheri Hickok , CEO of Climate Impact Partners.

Freepoint Eco-Systems to Construct Advanced Recycling Facility in Arizona

The ISCC Plus Certified facility will recycle end-of-life waste plastic otherwise destined for landfills or incineration. It will span 40 acres of currently undeveloped land and have the capacity to recycle approximately 180,000 tons of waste plastic per year, making it one of the largest advanced recycling facilities in the world.

The Rockefeller Foundation Commits over USD 1 Billion to Advance Climate Solutions

"The strategy is designed around a simple idea: humanity does not have to choose between addressing climate change and advancing human opportunity, we simply have to work in new ways and at a bigger scale and with new people and in new places to make sure everyone cannot just survive the climate crisis but thrive," said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah , President of The Rockefeller Foundation.

Tree Vitalize Publishes Extensive Study Analyzing Urban Forest Diversity Across 63 U.S. Cities

"This research isn't just a gathering of numbers," said Tree Vitalize founder Fern Berg . "It's a call to action for urban planners, government bodies, and community members to recognize the crucial role that urban forests play in our collective well-being."

