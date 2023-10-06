This Week in Environment News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new climate tech fund and a biobanking partnership to protect endangered species.

At One Ventures Launches $375 Million Climate Tech Fund

Like Fund I, Fund II will focus on backing early-stage startups with disruptive technologies that can improve planetary health by resetting the industries causing the most damage to the planet, such as buildings and construction, energy and transportation, and food and agriculture.

Fourth Annual Fairtrade Month Campaign Celebrates the Role We All Play in Creating a Sustainable Future

"This Fairtrade Month, we are inviting shoppers, retailers, and brands to not only choose Fairtrade, but to also go deeper in learning about and celebrating their role in creating a food system built around justice for farmers and workers," said Amanda Archila , executive director of Fairtrade America.

EY and Microsoft expand social impact collaboration and advance sustainability education worldwide with Green Skills Passport

The International Labor Organization is forecasting the creation of 24 million green jobs by 2030. Green Skills Passport will position learners to thrive in this evolving market and provide non-governmental organizations (NGOs) with a platform to empower underserved communities with new employable skills.

New biobanking partnership safeguards the genetic diversity of America's endangered species

"This is about creating a legacy of America's natural history before it is lost and provides an important resource to enhance species recovery efforts now and in the future," said Ryan Phelan , Executive Director of Revive & Restore.

Meijer Customers Keep 10M Pounds of Food out of Landfills Through Flashfood App Since the program's expansion across the Meijer footprint in 2021, customers have purchased 10 million pounds of food on Flashfood, which offers deep discounts on groceries nearing their sell-by dates, preventing it from potentially entering landfills.

MIT Technology Review's ClimateTech begins this week, featuring inaugural list of "15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch"

This inaugural list of "15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch" will highlight start-ups and established businesses that the MIT Technology Review editors think could have the greatest potential to substantially reduce greenhouse-gas emissions or otherwise address the threats of global warming.

Common Ground, Major Ag Brands Have a Plan to Save America's Farms and Put 100 Million Acres Into Regenerative Agriculture by 2025

Major brands like Maker's Mark and Conservation Resources are among the founding partners that have pledged to move their agricultural supply chains to regenerative farming and forestry practices with major voices such as US Senator Cory Booker and actor Jason Momoa supporting the film.

Rémy Cointreau Americas partners with WWF Mexico to protect Monarch butterflies in the Americas

The role of butterflies is critical as it serves as indicators of ecosystem health. The Butterfly Regeneration Program will increase preservation efforts across Rémy Cointreau's terroirs, production sites and end-markets, in partnership with scientific and non-profit organizations.

REI formalizes science-based climate targets; expands local and international climate leadership "We believe businesses have an urgent responsibility to address the climate crisis and invest in the communities in which they operate," said Chris Speyer , Chief Merchandising Officer, REI. "The co-op is proud to retail a huge number of brands that share this sense of responsibility, and we will continue collaborating with our partners to reduce our collective impacts."

Protector of Penguins to be Recognized as 2023 Indianapolis Prize Winner

Dr. Pablo Borboroglu is the founder and president of the Global Penguin Society, an international conservation coalition for the world's penguin species. Borboroglu works to improve penguin colony management by creating large areas of protected penguin habitat.

Goodwill® Launches Major Green Jobs Program in Partnership with Accenture

The Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator™ will teach employability and technical skills for jobs involving solar and storage, electric vehicle charging, heat pumps and energy efficiency.

